SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust raises £250m in latest equity issue

The trust, which was initially targeting a raise of £175m through the issue of new ordinary shares, received "strong support from both retail and institutional investors", according to the board, as it sought to invest in "an extensive pipeline of opportunities with a value of over £600m". These opportunities included investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects, solar and storage projects and sustainable on-site electricity generation.

SEEIT's board, alongside its investment manager and bookrunner Jeffries International, decided to increase the target size of its initial raise to £250m, resulting in the issue of 226,244,343 new ordinary shares in the company.

Total applications "significantly exceeded the gross proceeds accepted", according to the board, which meant that while applications for open offer entitlements were met in full, applications under the placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer were scaled back.

It also marked the trust's largest placing to date, and its first to include an intermediaries offer.

SEEIT, which floated in December 2018, now has a market cap of more than £1bn, having also raised capital in October last year and in February 2021, when it received £105m and £160m respectively.

Tony Roper, chair of SEEIT, said: "We are extremely grateful to all existing and new shareholders for the strong support they have shown.

"The issue was once again significantly over-subscribed, reflecting the strength of opportunity in the energy efficiency sector and the confidence of our shareholders in our ability to deliver.

"Given the depth and quality of our near-term investment pipeline, a significant portion of which is made up of organic investment opportunities which are either committed, have a right of first refusal, or are in exclusivity, the board has chosen to increase the target capital raise to £250m from £175m."

Following the identification of "a broad pipeline of exciting opportunities for investment", the trust will issue shares at 110.5p per unit, with dealings in the placing shares expected to commence at 8am London time on 21 September.

"This is a critical time for the energy efficiency sector, with the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis, in which it will play a key role by providing new opportunities to invest in cleaner, cheaper and more reliable energy," Roper added.