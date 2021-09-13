IA said a pragmatic approach needs to be taken regarding TCFD

At the end of June this year the FCA released two consultations proposing new rules on climate-related disclosures. Responses to the consultation were due on 10 September and while the IA said it welcomed the proposals, it voiced a number of concerns, particularly around data gaps and reliability.

CP21/17 required asset managers, life insurers and FCA-regulated pension providers to produce climate-related disclosures aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

In response to this consultation the IA flagged the need for "greater coherence of approached to TCFD reporting through the investment chain". It said there is a "mismatch" between the mandatory and granular nature of the proposals on asset managers and asset owners compared to the regime for issuers under TCFD.

FCA targets ratings and data providers in ESG focus; proposes TCFD disclosures from 2022 It also expressed concerns about the lack of data available for some assets such as derivates and currency instruments.

"We do not support the use of proxy data and assumptions to fill these gaps: these can be subjective, lacking in comparability and volatile, and as a result unlikely to be decision-useful for investors," the IA said. "It may even result in the mis-pricing of assets and mis-allocation of capital."

Finally, the IA noted that given data gaps may impact a significant amount of assets under management for some managers and clients the FCA should follow the approach utilised by the Department for Work and Pensions and ask relevant parties to only provide disclosures ‘as far as they are able'.

This "pragmatic" approach would "provide reassurance to investment managers and their clients that the quantitative disclosures they make would reflect the reality of data availability at any given point in time".

FCA warns bosses on 'poor quality' ESG fund launch applications At the same time the FCA launched CP21/18, a consultation on extending the TCFD-aligned listing rule to issuers of standard listed equity shares and sought views on ESG issues in capital markets, including green and sustainable debt markets and ESG data and rating providers.

In its response to this consultation the IA said it was "pleased" with the extended scope of requirement. However, it noted the need for an established timeline and to engage with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to ensure its requirements were more "comprehensive".

Lastly, the IA said the FCA should not create a new UK green bond standard and said there were already a number of standards in existence.

"The FCA should not contribute an additional standard to this landscape, further reducing the consistency of bond issuances, instead it should be encouraging alignment with existing international standards," the industry body said.

With regards to ESG data and rating providers the IA agreed with the FCA that they had an "important role", but there were concerns.

"Though there is some tension between bringing the market into the FCA's regulatory perimeter and affording the market the flexibility it needs to continue to innovate and meet the demands of investors, we recommend that the FCA apply regulatory scrutiny to the market," the IA said.

In particular it recommend greater disclosure on governance procedures and "a clearer insight" into the providers' use of estimations and their approach to them.