Abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

Vice-president and senior portfolio manager Lynn Chen, portfolio manager and senior sovereign analyst Rajat Ahuja, portfolio manager and senior corporate analyst Svetlin Krastev and portfolio manager and senior securitised analyst Michael Waggaman all joined American Century in September.

The strategy utilises a sector and country rotation to invest in a portfolio of investment grade, USD securities and is able to invest up to 40% of the fund in non-USD sovereign debt in developed and emerging markets.

Chen described the strategy as a "top-down, macroeconomic-driven approach complemented by bottom-up inputs" which seeks to provide "diversified alpha by capitalizing on opportunities around the world in any investment climate".

"We are honoured to be joining American Century, a company that has distinguished itself through its investment management expertise and an operating model that results in a positive impact on society," she added

Chen brings more than 30 years' experience to American Century and managed abrdn's total return bond strategy for 19 years.

She first joined the strategy at Julius Baer Asset Management in 2002, during which time she built the current team, with Krastev joining in 2004, Waggaman in 2006 and Ahuja in 2007.

In 2009, the strategy was spun out along with the firm's Americas division to Artio Global Investors, which was acquired by Aberdeen Asset Management in 2013, where it has remained through the Aberdeen/Standard Life merger, and this year's abrdn rebrand.

Chen has also held roles with JP Morgan Fleming Asset Management and Nippon Life Insurance.

Ahuja brings 17 years' fixed income investment experience to the firm, with a particular focus on emerging market bonds and currencies. He has served as portfolio manager on the strategy for eight years and has held roles with Nomura Capital Research and Asset Management and Alliance Capital.

Krastev brings over two decades of fixed income investment experience, with an expertise in corporate credit markets. He has held previous roles with Lloyds Bank and JP Morgan.

Waggaman brings 19 years' experience to his new role, with a focus on securitised markets, and has served as portfolio manager on the strategy for 15 years. Along with abrdn, Artio and Julius Baer, he held a position with General RE New England Asset Management.