Afghanistan: Quality set to beat 'risk on stocks' amid global political turmoil

The report, which was published today (13 September) and is entitled Factors in Regime Change, took into account three examples of sudden significant regime changes that have occurred over at least six-month periods since 1 January 1980: the fall of the Soviet Union between August 1991 and December 1991; the Kosovo War between February 1998 and June 1999; and the Arab Spring between January 2011 and July 2012.

Taking these three time frames into account, Investment Metrics found that quality-factor stocks achieved average monthly returns of 22 and 13 basis points in the US and pan Europe respectively, while higher-risk small-cap stocks lost 18 and 20 monthly basis points over the same periods. Meanwhile, volatility-factor stocks lost 13 basis points per month on average in the US and two basis points in Europe, although it is worth noting high-volatility stocks during the Kosovo War initially lost ground and then recovered. If the Kosovo War is ignored, European high-volatility stocks would have lost approximately 25 basis points per month during the other two regime changes, according to the firm.

Damian Handzy, head of research and applied analytics at Investment Metrics, told Investment Week: "Markets behave based on what is capturing people's attention, and right now people are focusing on Afghanistan. Whether we like it or not, that is going to influence our investment decisions - professionals and amateurs alike."

Since the Taliban-imposed 31 August deadline for foreign troops to leave the country, the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 indices have broadly flatlined, having lost ten basis points and returned zero respectively, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Over the same nine-day period (to time of writing), however, the S&P 500 Value and MSCI AC IMI Value indices have fallen by 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, while their growth counterparts have risen by 0.5% and 0.2%.

"I do not know how long it is going to take for the new Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to stabilise. There could be an internal revolution, who knows," Handzy said. "But what the data shows is that US and European investors take a ‘risk-off' approach during periods of global political turmoil."

In contrast, the head of research said emerging markets are less likely to be impacted by Afghanistan's regime change given the disparity between developed and developing markets.

"Over the last two years, emerging markets have behaved very differently from Europe and the US from a factor perspective," he explained. "For only 10% to 15% of the time, in fact, emerging market factor performance profiles have closely resembled those of the US and Europe.

"My gut tells me the regime change will not have a significant impact on emerging markets - and this view is based on ancillary data."

Over the longer term, however, Handzy reasoned that quality stocks could remain in favour beyond the potential stabilisation of Afghanistan's government - even as value and growth "leapfrog" each other.

"We recently ran a study and found that, if long-term interest rates in the UK and the US rise by at least 5% and 20% in each country per month, we can confidently say value-factor stocks will outperform," he said.

"If they do not it is anyone's guess who outperforms. This year, growth is performing well and this market view is largely based on sales and earnings growth, as opposed to forecast growth, which was driving what I call the ‘false Covid recovery' last year. That being said, Covid is not going away, and we have a climate crisis on our hands, which in turn will create even more geopolitical instability. Quality investing is here to stay."