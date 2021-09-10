Gresham House acquires Mobeus Equity Partners VCT arm as profit and income return to form

A further consideration of up to £12.1m will be payable over a three-year period, subject to the "achievement of certain criteria".

Four VCT contracts will be purchased from Mobeus, including Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and The Income & Growth VCT, which share a combined AUM of £369m.

The Mobeus VCT boards have unanimously approved the transaction.

It will be funded though a placing of approximately £40m, including a £20m cash placing of 2,197,802 ordinary shares at 25 pence each in the capital of the company and a price of 910 pence per pacing share, along with a £20m vendor placing by way of another 2,197,802 share to be issues to the sellers.

Along with funding the acquisition, the placing will provide funds to purchase development projects such as battery storage and solar projects, to be acquired by Gresham House vehicles.

Anthony Dalwood, chief executive officer of Gresham House, said: "This acquisition substantially boosts our AUM, profitability and enhances our presence in the VCT segment, accelerating progress towards our GH25 targets. The combination of Mobeus with Gresham House's existing VCT business expands our scale and presence in the VCT segment, and our combined complementary strengths will bring what believe are considerable benefits to VCT investors.

"The role of VCTs in supporting emerging and disruptive businesses is closely aligned with Gresham House's ESG-focused investment strategies and I look forward to working closely with the Mobeus team to deliver excellent returns for all our stakeholders."

Return to form

Gresham House has seen its total net core income and adjusted operating profit rise significantly compared with its six months to 30 June 2020 figures, while the firm also continues to grow its AUM.

In the six months to 30 June 2021, income was up 31% compared with H1 2020's figure, to £23m, while profit rose 32% to £6.9m. This brought total comprehensive net profit to £5.2m, compared with last year's comparable loss of £2.2m.

AUM also grew, recording a figure 19% higher than last year, bringing the firm's total assets under management up to £4.7bn

This was supported by organic growth of £453m and inorganic growth through acquisition of £299m.

Performance fees also returned after being absent in H1 2021, as Gresham House recorded a figure of £1.9m, of which £1.5m was received by the investment team.

The firm also announced it will report against the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations from 2022 and has established a sustainability committee to provide oversight and accountability for sustainability related practices.

Dalwood said: "Our first half performance has been very strong, with robust AUM growth driven by organic progress and international expansion. In addition, the acquisition of the Mobeus VCT business, announced today, will create further shareholder value.

"We continue to see strong demand for our ESG-focused investment strategies, underpinned by our compelling investment performance. We are extremely well positioned for further growth in second half of 2021 and beyond."

Sarah Ing joins

Sarah Ing has joined the firm as an independent non-executive director and audit committee chair of the company following the conclusion of the 2022 AGM.

She has been appointed alternate by Richard Chadwick, effective 15 September 2021, a position she will hold until Chadwick retires following the 2022 AGM.

Ing brings with her more than 20 years' experience across financial services, holding various roles as an equity analyst at HSBC Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Singer Capital Markets and Oriel Securities. She also founded KI Asset Management, which ran speciality financial equity long/short hedge funds.

She sits on a variety of boards, including CMC Markets, Marex Group and XPS Pensions Group.

Gresham House chair Anthony Townsend said: "I am delighted Sarah has agreed to join the company. Her deep knowledge and experience will be a huge asset to the business and will ensure a smooth transition when Richard Chadwick retires from the board in 2022."

Ing added: "Gresham House is a rapidly growing business with a clear commitment to sustainable investment and has much to offer investors through new and exciting investment opportunities.

"I am looking forward to joining the board and helping to drive the business further in the years to come."