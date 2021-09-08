Over two-thirds of advisers are worried about being caught up in the fallout if they recommend products that aren't as green as they are marketed as, with 20% saying they are ‘very concerned' about the risk and a further 49% admitting they are ‘somewhat concerned'.

In the past a key concern for advisers has been how the performance of green funds stacks up against their mainstream peers, but Boring Money CEO Holly Mackay said it is no longer performance putting advisers off recommending sustainable funds, it is this reputational risk.

"Appetite for positive global change has not diminished but trust in the sector to be the agents of this change has fallen, as consumers struggle to find the proof points they require. Advisers are even more concerned about the reputational risks of inadvertently misleading clients," she said.

Mackay added investors' appetite for sustainable investing has fallen slightly this year, which she attributed in part to concerns around greenwashing. With investors often unable to access sufficient details in a fund, and only a third of advisers claiming current fund communications are adequate, Mackay said the onus is on better communication.

"The sector needs to put more effort, resource and time into thinking about how to communicate ESG credentials to clients. Simply using the same old broken factsheet template isn't helping anyone. Lengthy annual PDFs are a good start but are too hard to find and digest for the majority."

Boring Money's Sustainable Investing 2021 report in conjunction with Morningstar also found retail investors are keen to exclude controversial holdings with many saying they would consider moving money if they found it was invested in stocks linked to sectors they were opposed to.

Weapons, tax avoidance and animal testing topped the list of greatest concerns while consumer sentiment towards fossil fuels has softened with 24% of investors saying they would move their money if they knew it was exposed to fossil fuels, suggesting a higher tolerance for engagement with fossil fuel companies in 2021.