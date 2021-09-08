Artemis restructures fixed income teams as James Foster retires

Alex Ralph departs

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 08 September 2021 • 3 min read
James Foster is set to retire from Artemis Investment Management at the end of 2021, after more than 30 years in the industry.

He departs the firm after 16 years and leaves behind the £1.8bn Artemis Strategic Bond and £700m Monthly Distribution funds, which he has managed since their launch in 2005 and 2012 respectively.

Veteran Artemis duo Underhill and Brennan depart

Alex Ralph, manager of the £920m Artemis High Income fund and co-manager of the Strategic Bond fund, is also set to depart the firm. She has managed the Strategic Bond fund alongside Foster since its launch.

The duo will be replaced across their funds by a combination of new and existing team members, while Stephen Snowden, who joined the firm in 2019, has become the new head of fixed income.

Artemis Strategic Bond will be managed by Juan Valenzuela, who joined with firm from Kames with Snowden in 2019, and Rebecca Young, who will join from Janus Henderson in November.

Young currently works as a portfolio manager on the Janus Henderson strategic fixed income team, most recently as a co-manager on the Janus Henderson Horizon Strategic Bond fund.

Stephen Baines, who also joined from Kames, will take the role of lead manager on the Monthly Distribution fund alongside Jacob de Tusch-Lec, who remains manager of the equities portion.

David Ennett, who also arrived at Artemis in 2019 from Kames, has become lead manager on Artemis High Income, while Ed Legget remains manager of the equities portion.

Mark Murray, senior partner at Artemis, said: "After their long and loyal service, we thank James and Alex for their contribution and wish them well.

"We are delighted to have recruited in Rebecca a manager of such demonstrable ability. Her skills will complement those of Stephen and his colleagues; and we are confident that, alongside our equity offerings, we are continuing to build a market-leading set of fixed income products to meet our clients' evolving needs."

Oldfield Partners hires Artemis veteran Underhill to lead UK wholesale and institutional

Darius McDermott, managing director at Chelsea Financial Services, described Foster as an "exceptional fixed income manager", but added the Strategic Bond fund will be removed from the CFS fund selection due to its manager change.

"James Foster has been an exceptional fixed income manager over the past couple of decades and we wish him well for his retirement," he said.

"His leaving is obviously a shame for investors, but we hold the Edinburgh-based fixed income team of Artemis in very high regard and believe he leaves his mandates in very capable hands.

"The Strategic Bond fund will come off the Chelsea Selection, as it is being handed to a manager we are less familiar with, but the fund will have a generic ‘hold' rating and we will revisit the rating when the team has had a chance to settle into the fund."

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said he was "slightly surprised" by the departure, but added that Foster "has been managing money a long time".

He said that after Snowden and his team joined the firm in 2019, it was "inevitable" that they would merge at some point.

"The team taking over are of a high quality."

