TheCityUK outlines plan for UK to regain market share after warning financial centre status 'at risk'

Suggests putting UK ‘at heart’ of global ESG markets

Ellie Duncan
07 September 2021
London faces competition from New York, Hong Kong and Singapore
London faces competition from New York, Hong Kong and Singapore

Industry body TheCityUK has set out a new strategy to ensure the UK regains its status as an international financial centre within five years, after it warned that the growth of financial centres in Asia and the US has caused the UK to “lose ground” in global market share.

TheCityUK, which represents UK-based financial and related professional services, said that the UK has seen a decline relative to its international competitors such as New York, Singapore and Hong Kong over the past decade and that its reputation as a "world-leading financial centre", which it was until 2018, is "at risk".

In its new global strategy, which the body has developed with firms, business groups and partners, it outlines a plan to boost the UK's competitiveness and attractiveness through strengthening capital markets and related infrastructure, attracting talent and ensuring the UK's regulatory regime is "respected and trusted worldwide".

FRC announces 125 'successful' signatories to new UK Stewardship Code as one-third of applicants fail to make list

One of the steps set out by TheCityUK is to position the UK "at the heart of" global ESG markets by partnering with other countries to create global ESG disclosure standards and more interoperability of ESG taxonomies.

'Making the UK the leading global financial centre' also emphasises the need to strengthen market share in existing areas of advantage, such as fintech.

Miles Celic, chief executive of TheCityUK, said that the UK's financial and related professional services industry provides millions of high-value jobs, attracts inward investment, contributes significant tax revenue and generates large export surpluses.

"Being host to the world's leading financial centre provides large and widespread economic benefit to the UK - which is why there is no shortage of competitors seeking to grow their own financial centres," said Celic.

"One of the greatest risks for any successful financial centre is complacency. Europe is littered with cities that were once the leading international centre of their day. The last decade has been one of growth for our industry, yet global competitors have grown faster.

 

"However, with the right strategy in place and a clear focus on delivery, the UK can pull away once again from its competitors. It is an ambition that needs industry, government and regulators to work together. It will take sustained focus, cooperation and determination."

Martin Gilbert: Industry's report card shows we should never stop learning

TheCityUK has called on the government to put policies in place that not only develop talent from within the UK, but also attract it from overseas by reducing the processing times and costs for sponsorship visas.

It has also asked the government to ensure the regulatory regimes in the UK are evidence based, and to introduce a regular review of the UK's financial regulatory regime to ensure that it is "proportionate, coherent and achieving stated goals in the most efficient way possible".

