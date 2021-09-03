Mayfair Capital appoints head of ESG for UK

Vosloo joined the company in mid-August and will continue to play a key role in implementing the firm's ESG strategy across the business.

She will also work alongside the ESG team at Swiss Life Asset Managers, which wholly owns Mayfair Capital, to further embed sustainability considerations across transactions, developments, refurbishments and operations.

Vosloo joins the firm from Jones Lang LaSalle, where she served as an associate director advising clients on the development and implementation of ESG strategies.

Giles King, chief executive of Mayfair Capital, said: "Christi brings a wealth of ESG experience and skills and joins us in a crucial role for our business, which will be advantageous for our clients as we confront the increasing reality of climate change and its impact on the built environment."

Valérie de Robillard, head of ESG real assets at Swiss Life Asset Managers, added: "We are pleased to welcome Christi into our cross-border ESG team. Swiss Life Asset Managers and its clients will benefit from Christi's track record in the industry and personal commitment to making the difference in the sustainable future-proofing of real estate."

Vosloo said: "There is immense momentum and understanding of the importance of ESG within the real estate sector and the pivotal role it has in mitigating climate change. I look forward to building upon the strong ESG foundations at Mayfair Capital and advancing the ambitions over the coming years."