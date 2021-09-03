ADVERTISEMENT

UK Equity Alpha manager Callahan among trio of Baillie Gifford retirees

Angus Franklin and Lynn Dewar also exit

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Gerard Callahan
Gerard Callahan

Manager of the £1.1bn Baillie Gifford UK Equity Alpha fund Gerard Callahan is set to retire on 30 April 2022 after 30 years with the firm.

Also chair of the international all cap strategy, Callahan will begin a transition period with co-manager of the Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust, Milena Mileva.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth eyes unlisted exposure of up to 10%

She will take on the role of co-manager for UK Equity Alpha until Callahan's departure, at which point she will become lead manager. She will also join the international all cap strategy.

Part of the research team across the international alpha, UK, emerging markets and European equities strategies, Angus Franklin is also set to retire in April next year, after 27 years with the firm.

His role as manager within the international alpha strategy will be taken on by Chris Davies, who joined the firm in 2012 and remains an investment manager on the Europe strategy.

Lynn Dewar will also retire next April after 29 years with the firm, most recently as head of the UK clients team. She joined the firm in 1992 and continues to manage the firm's UK institutional client relationships as well as leading on diversity and inclusion.

Baillie Gifford jumps to fourth place in Boring Money's ranking list

Andrew Telfer, joint senior partner at Baillie Gifford, said: "Gerard, Angus, and Lynn have each made a substantial contribution to the firm, helping shape Baillie Gifford into the forward-thinking and inclusive organisation it is today.

"While they will be greatly missed by clients and colleagues, their retirement allows others the opportunity to take on new roles and responsibilities, driving progress and innovation across the firm.

"We believe that succession planning is a key strength of Baillie Gifford's partnership model. It allows us to invest in talent and take a truly long-term approach, ensuring our clients' interests are always put first."

Mattioli Woods acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management faces delays

BNP Paribas Asset Management launches Chinese SRI ETF

