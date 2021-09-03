ADVERTISEMENT

Ashmore Group AUM jumps 13% amid $1.2bn inflows

Nears $95bn

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 September 2021 • 1 min read
Ashmore has seen a 13% growth in AuM
Ashmore has seen a 13% growth in AuM

Ashmore Group, the specialist emerging markets asset manager, has seen its assets under management (AUM) jump 13% to near $95bn in the year to the end of June 2021 as it targets more equity flows and intermediary retail clients.

Net inflows made up $1.2bn of the increase, with investment performance making up the remaining $9.6bn to reach total AUM of $94.4bn.

Corporate debt and equities saw their portion of the firms overall AUM up 2% each in the 12 months to 19% and 8% respectively.

Ashmore said continued growth in equity AUM is a "strategic priority" adding "there is significant growth opportunity in this business and over the medium term it should represent two to three times the current proportion of AUM".

Ashmore is also targeting an increase in intermediary retail clients, which stands at 8% today, but the company predicts could hit 20% to 30% over time.

However, the company reported that flows from these clients reduced AuM by $2.9bn in the year.

"Over the past year, it is notable that Ashmore's intermediary retail clients have been relatively slow to return to emerging markets," the company said in its annual report.

Mark Coombs, CEO of the company, said there are "significant opportunities" available across EM.

"As vaccination rates increase across the world and governments ease social restrictions, economic activity is picking up and reinforcing the emerging markets growth premium, and hawkish central banks in many emerging countries are acting to contain inflation," he said.

"This environment provides attractive opportunities for investors to increase allocations with heavily discounted equity valuations in emerging markets and high real yields compared with the negative rates in Developed Markets."

