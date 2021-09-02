ADVERTISEMENT

SDCL Energy Efficiency trust looks to raise £175m

Market cap nears £1bn

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 September 2021 • 2 min read
SDCL believes opportunities in solar in US will appear in the coming months
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income trust (SEIT) has announced its intention to raise an additional £175m with a retail friendly placing that would see its market capitalisation edge toward £1bn.

The money will be raised by the issuance of new ordinary shares through an open offer, placing, offer for subscription and intermediaries offer. They will be available at 110.5 pence per share, which represents a 7.8% premium to the company's NAV on 31 March, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

The £701m trust said the funds will be used for "an extensive pipeline of investment opportunities with a value of over £600m". These opportunities include investment in solar and storage projects, on-site generation and energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects, amongst others. 

SEIT has had an active period of fundraising with £105m raised in October 2020 and £160m in February 2021. 

Jonathan Maxwell, CEO of Sustainable Development Capital LLP, said the February fundraising went toward "four investments into projects that deliver cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy solutions to clients". 

However, the February and October fundraisings were carried out through placings with no retail access.

Mick Gilligan, head of managed portfolio services at Killik, said the decision to offer it to retail investors was "encouraging".

The company currently has a market capitalisation of approximately £796m and the additional £175m will be powerful, according to Gilligan. He said the new size will provide "some credibility and should attract additional institutional interest".

"This issue does look appealing, particularly when you consider the diversity of the counterparties (40+ projects) and, unlike many renewable infrastructure investment trusts, the lack of reliance on wholesale power prices," he added.

Tony Roper, chair of the investment company, said: "In the context of the climate debate, the importance and prominence of energy efficiency has never been greater and we are well-placed to contribute by investing in energy efficiency projects that support this."

SEIT is trading at 13.5% premium. In the past three years, it has returned 29.9%, while the Association of Investment Companies' Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector returned 22.28%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

