UBS AM joins forces with MSCI to launch sustainable small cap ETF

UBS AM has joined forces with MSCI to launch a new ETF

UBS ETF (IE) MSCI World Small Cap Socially Responsible UCITS ETF will provide exposure to companies with the strongest sustainability profiles from the MSCI World Small Cap SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped universe at a cost of 0.23%.

Its screening will encompass norms-based exclusions, for instance companies that violate the United Nations Global Compact; values-based exclusions, such as tobacco and controversial weapons; and climate-related exclusions, including thermal coal, oil and gas and the highest emitters.

The new MSCI World Small Cap SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped index will select the highest ESG-rated stocks within each sector with the aim of reaching a 25% market cap coverage of the MSCI World Small Cap index.

Under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, the fund will be an Article 8 product.

Clemens Reuter, global head of ETF & index fund client coverage at UBS Asset Management, said: "This latest solution provides investors with the opportunity to gain global developed small cap exposure, together with a strong sustainability profile."

The UBS ETF (IE) MSCI World Small Cap Socially Responsible UCITS ETF is available in two share classes. Listings will be across key European exchanges, including LSE, Xetra, Borsa Italiana and SIX Swiss Exchange.