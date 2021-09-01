Link Group: Resilient AIM dividends are rebounding

Between April 2020 and March 2021 (the first four quarters of the pandemic) AIM payouts fell 40.4%, slightly better than the 41.6% decline on the main market, according to the annual AIM Dividend Monitor from Link Group.

In fact, AIM dividends fell back to a level last seen in 2016, but wider market payouts declined to 2011 levels. However, the only sector to see an increase in the worst period of the pandemic was the defensive basic consumer goods group.

Over the first four quarters of the pandemic, just one AIM company in five paid a dividend, much less than the typical one in three.

Since the second quarter of this year, the AIM dividend payers rose 56.6% to £265m. The report showed the rebound in underlying AIM dividends was also more than twice as strong as the main market in the first half of this year, with headline growth of 40.7%.

Industrials, property and building materials led the charge along with IT companies, which also made a significant contribution to growth.

Ian Stokes, managing director of corporate markets EMEA at Link Group, said: "AIM companies are more vulnerable to economic disruption than their multi-national counterparts. They are less diversified and have more limited access to funding so they must move quickly to preserve cash to ensure they can ride out a brewing storm".

Link expects the rapid growth to wane as the year goes on, with payouts predicted to rise 24.2% on an underlying basis.

This slowing is because a few companies delayed their payments in 2020 and these timetable effects are mostly going to unwind later this year and dividend declines last year also became smaller with each passing quarter, so the comparisons become less favourable.

Link anticipates AIM dividends to rise 32.2% for the full year 2021 on a headline basis to a total of £1.1bn. The underlying increase would be 21.9%, which would restore AIM's payouts back to a level last reached in late 2018.

"Even though relatively few AIM companies habitually pay dividends, those that do tend to grow them faster than the main market," said Stokes. "We are confident AIM's dividends can regain their previous highs by some time in 2023, almost two years sooner than our expectation for the main market."