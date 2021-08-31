ADVERTISEMENT

Cazenove Capital bolsters regional offices with trio of hires

Three new advisers

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Cazenove Capital has made three appointments to its regional offices
Cazenove Capital, part of the Schroders Group, has hired three experienced advisers for its offices in Birmingham and Bristol.

Craig Jones and Omar Iqbal will join the Birmingham office as portfolio director and wealth planning director respectively. Meanwhile, Rhys Twomey joined the Bristol team in July as a portfolio director.

Jones joins from HSBC Private Bank, where he gained over 30 years' experience, while Iqbal has 10 years' experience and joins from Barclays Wealth. They will both report to David Price, head of the Birmingham office, servicing clients in the Midlands.

Twomey joined from Coutts and has over 15 years' experience.  

Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

Cazenove said the appointments reflect the firm's "commitment to the regional development of its established franchise in advising high-net-worth business owners and entrepreneurs".

In January this year, the company announced five strategic hires across the Midlands and North West as part of its regional strategy and in July this year it hired James Burley to the Edinburgh office.

Karan Sejpal, team head responsible for Cazenove Capital's Business Owners' and UK Regional Teams said: "I am delighted to welcome Craig, Omar and Rhys to the business. Their collective experience and knowledge will be invaluable in helping us achieve our regional growth ambitions."

Kathleen Gallagher

