M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

Trio of new hires

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Jasmine Miller joined the firm in 2019
M&G Investments has expanded its UK wholesale distribution team with a trio of new relationship account managers and a senior promotion.

Jasmine Miller has been appointed partnership sales director, responsible for "the management of a range of strategic partnerships" across the UK market.

Based in Bristol, Miller will work alongside David Halfacre, head of partnerships and report to Alex Matcham, head of UK wholesale sales.

Allan Smith, John Pascoe and Wayne Sawyers all join the business as relationship account managers, responsible for building relationships, servicing existing clients' needs and providing support to regional sales directors.

Pascoe returns to M&G from 7IM, his third stint at the firm, and will cover the north of England and Scotland.

Smith joins from Standard Life Aberdeen, where he spent five years as an account manager, and will cover the west and Wales.

Sawyers joins from RC Brown Investment Manager, where he was sales director for the firm's discretionary fund management business, and will cover London and the south east.

All three will report to Annie Bennett, UK sales and support director.

Matcham said: "The appointments are designed to strengthen our regional presence, which reflect our continued commitment to delivering high-quality client service across the UK.

"Each of the hires brings a wealth of expertise and local regional experience which, alongside Jasmine's promotion, will ensure our UK Wholesale business is well positioned to grow while continuing to support clients with our comprehensive and evolving offering."

