ADVERTISEMENT

Numis recommends Martin Gilbert's AssetCo as a 'buy'

Lucy Draper joins distribution team

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 31 August 2021 • 2 min read
Martin Gilbert
Image:

Martin Gilbert

Numis has placed a buy recommendation on AssetCo, of which Martin Gilbert is chair, describing the firm as a “considerable opportunity for value creation”.

According to AssetCo itself, it aims to "acquire, manage and operate asset and wealth management activities and interests, together with other related services", to which Numis added the firm is "effectively the investment vehicle of Martin Gilbert (chair) and Peter McKellar (deputy chair and CEO)".

Gilbert joined the firm as chair in April 2021, following the purchase of a 9.9% stake costing £3m in January 2021. McKellar also purchased £1m at the same time, for a 3.4% stake.

AssetCo completes acquisition of Saracen

Despite being "at an early stage of its life and strategy", Numis believes AssetCo's management is able to provide "significant opportunities to build shareholder value and… deliver material upside for shareholders".

However, the broker noted the early-stage nature of the business adds "higher than average risk and uncertainty", which investors must consider.

Other risks include "the potential for dilution in any future equity raises" and the "uncapped [long-term incentive plan] arrangement".

On balance, Numis believes the potential rewards outweigh the risks and values Asset Co at 2,064p and places a "buy" recommendation.

Distribution hire

Lucy Draper has joined AssetCo as a director in its distribution team, reporting to head of distribution Gary Collins.

Draper joins from abrdn, where she spent 14 years in various roles across the asset manager's distribution function. Roles included business development manager for global financial institutions, senior business development manager for UK wholesale and, most recently, director, business development, for the Middle East and Africa.

Martin Gilbert's AssetCo to acquire 63% stake in Rize ETF for £16.5m

Commenting on her new role, Draper said: "I am joining AssetCo at such an exciting time for the business as the team implements their strategy of investing in and building asset and wealth management businesses.

"I am looking forward to meeting with existing clients and prospective investors to see how our suite of investment capabilities can help them achieve their financial goals."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

BNP Paribas Asset Management launches Chinese SRI ETF

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 