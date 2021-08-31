Wealth managers are expanding range of investment strategies with a focus on ESG

TheWealth Manager Investment Survey by bfinance revealed that firms are innovating as they fight to maintain market share and profitability in an era of fee compression and new tech-based competition.

When it comes to the ESG agenda, three strategic camps have emerged across wealth managers: those planning integration of ESG across all wealth client strategies (55%), those who seek to create specific ESG offerings for those clients that seek this dimension (35%) and those who have no intentions in the space (10%).

With this, four in five (80%) wealth managers now integrate ESG considerations as part of their offering, up from 37% three years ago (a 116% increase). Half of wealth managers also integrate impact considerations, up from 18% three years ago (a 177% increase), while a third (33%) state they are actively considering doing so - showing that the impact theme is moving rapidly up the priority list both in terms of demand and delivery.

However, ESG integration still only applies to the minority of wealth client assets. Only 13% of those who do integrate ESG say this applies to "all" of their wealth assets, while 27% say it covers the "majority".

Questioned about expanding the range of investment strategies available, more than two-thirds (69%) said they have added new asset classes for wealth clients within the last three years, with 52% stating they will do in the next two years. 60% now provide exposure to private equity, 52% use emerging market debt, 52% use private credit, 48% use infrastructure and a further 42% provide access to hedge funds.

Looking at allocations, the majority of wealth managers have reduced the proportion of wealth client assets invested in fixed income (63%) while 66% have increased allocations to equities and 61% have increased allocations to private markets strategies.

The shift towards alternatives is set to continue strongly in the next two years, with improving sentiment towards liquid alternatives such as hedge funds, but only a minority plan to increase equity exposure. The surge of passive investment is also slowing: just 21% of wealth managers expect to increase their use of passive strategies in the next two years, compared to 50% in the last three years.

Kathryn Saklatvala, senior director and head of investment content at bfinance, said: "It's fantastic to see the breadth of investment capability that many wealth managers are now able to offer to clients - the results of this survey show a significantly higher usage of strategies such as private equity, infrastructure, private credit and hedge funds than we've seen in other studies, and far more widespread integration of ESG factors into investment."

The study also found that wealth managers are planning to digitalise their capabilities and are looking to new technologies to develop their offering further. 87% of wealth managers have added new technologies for clients to use within the last three years, with 90% suggesting they will in the next two years.

Cost efficiency is high on the priority list, with many respondents citing fee compression: 46% say that charges to wealth clients for the same or similar services have decreased in the last three years, with just nine per cent suggesting they have increased. Wealth managers are seeking to defend fee levels, in part through the introduction of new investment strategies described above, but are also seeking ways to save money.

In this regard, 57% of wealth managers state that fees paid to external fund managers have fallen, as a percentage of assets outsourced to external fund managers, with only 9% noting rise. The study also identifies a trend in favour of outsourcing more investment management to external asset managers—a shift which can help to support improved cost efficiency as well as adding differentiated investment capability

There is also a modest trend towards managing assets in collective vehicles. 34% (including half of firms with more than $5bn in wealth assets) have a higher proportion of assets in collective vehicles than they did three years ago, while only 14% have less.

Saklatvala added: "Perhaps the most widespread current trend among wealth managers is the introduction of new technologies: we are watching with interest to see whether digitisation can help to deliver the magic combination of scalability and true personalisation that many of these firms seek to achieve."

The survey gathered data from 120 wealth managers in 29 countries across five continents.