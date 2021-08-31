ADVERTISEMENT

Ravenscroft appoints head of client services to board

Sophie Yabsley joins

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Sophie Yabsley of Ravenscroft
Image:

Sophie Yabsley of Ravenscroft

Former portfolio manager at Ravenscroft Sophie Yabsley has become a member of the firm’s board.

Yabsley, who joined Ravenscroft in 2008 and was promoted to head of client services in 2018, will now oversee client service and client experience.

Ravenscroft's top fund picks for H2 2021

Mark Bousfield, group managing director of Ravenscroft, said: "Clients are at the core of Ravenscroft's business and it is absolutely key that they are represented at a board level. We have clients who have been with us since our beginning because of the service they receive and we want to ensure that remains a focus as our client numbers, and office locations, increase.

"Sophie's investment experience and expertise and her focus on client service will be invaluable to the board. She knows the business intimately and has a passion for customer satisfaction and the other directors look forward to working closely with her."

Yabsley, who spent two years at Brewin Dolphin as a portfolio manager before joining Ravenscroft, is a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, as well as a chartered wealth manager.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Responsible Housing REIT announces intention to float

Wells Fargo brings two small-cap funds to market in double launch

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Is the Value Rally in Emerging Markets Sustainable?

25 August 2021 • 3 min read
02

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

DWS rejects greenwashing allegations after SEC and BaFin launch probes

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

M&G bolsters UK wholesale distribution team with promotion and hires

31 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Mattioli Woods acquires financial planning business for up to £1.8m

27 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

26 August 2021 • 1 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 