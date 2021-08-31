Ravenscroft appoints head of client services to board

Yabsley, who joined Ravenscroft in 2008 and was promoted to head of client services in 2018, will now oversee client service and client experience.

Mark Bousfield, group managing director of Ravenscroft, said: "Clients are at the core of Ravenscroft's business and it is absolutely key that they are represented at a board level. We have clients who have been with us since our beginning because of the service they receive and we want to ensure that remains a focus as our client numbers, and office locations, increase.

"Sophie's investment experience and expertise and her focus on client service will be invaluable to the board. She knows the business intimately and has a passion for customer satisfaction and the other directors look forward to working closely with her."

Yabsley, who spent two years at Brewin Dolphin as a portfolio manager before joining Ravenscroft, is a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, as well as a chartered wealth manager.