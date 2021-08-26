ADVERTISEMENT

Gresham House bolsters strategic equity team with investment manager duo

Amber Stone-Brown and Cassie Herlihy

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 August 2021 • 2 min read
The duo join the Ken Wotton-led strategic equity team
Image:

The duo join the Ken Wotton-led strategic equity team

Gresham House has expanded its strategic equity team with the appointment of two investment managers across its UK equity fund range.

Amber Stone-Brown and Cassie Herlihy join the Ken Wotton-led team, and will work across the firm's UK equity rang, including LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income, Strategic Equity Capital and Baronsmead VCT.

Gresham House hires new head of wholesale retail funds

Stone-Brown joins the firm from EY, where she spent seven years in the UK financial services strategy and transactions team. She specialised in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors, alongside asset and wealth management.

Herlihy joins from the corporate broking team at Citi, where she spent a year as an investment banking analyst. Prior to this, she served two and a half years at Investec, also as an investment banking analyst.

Wotton, managing director, public equity at Gresham House, said: "While investors have started to return to the UK market, we believe the value potential across the market remains substantial.

"There remain tremendous growth prospects in underappreciated companies across public and private markets, which the addition of Cassie and Amber will help us identify. Their transactional experience makes them a good fit for our hands-on team and will allow us to maintain high levels of engagement across our investments."

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

Stone-Brown added: "It is an exciting time to be joining Gresham House, given the impressive growth it has achieved in recent years and the success of the strategic equity division despite ongoing volatility. I look forward to working with Ken, Brendan and the team as we take our range of funds to the next level."

Herlihy said: "The impressive track record of Gresham House's strategic equity division has been delivered by its highly experienced team of specialist investors. I look forward to joining this dynamic team at an important stage of its development and supporting in the origination and execution of new investments in an improving macro environment."

Jayna Rana, investment company analyst at QuotedData, said: "These are good hires for Gresham House, which specialises in alternative assets, including private equity and smaller companies.

"Having team members from different backgrounds and with varying expertise is always a good thing and, as we all know, diversification is key, which has boded well for Gresham House's fund offerings.

"Strategic Equity Capital in particular, has provided NAV and share price returns that are significantly ahead of the MSCI UK Smaller Companies and even the broader MSCI UK Index. The new hires should be pivotal in building upon this success."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

Jackson Hole predictions: Tapering without the tantrum

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

The moves come following the recent acquisition of BMO Financial Group's EMEA asset management business
People moves

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

Adds trio to executive team

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 August 2021 • 2 min read
Vermeer Partners has appointed James Edgedale as joint chairman
People moves

Vermeer Partners names joint chairman

Ex-JM Finn chairman will join in July 2022

Jenny Turton
clock 25 August 2021 • 1 min read
Catherine Cripps, former investment director and head of research at GAM International
People moves

Polar Capital Technology adds former GAM investment director to board

One of two iNED hires

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

24 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle expands leadership team following BMO EMEA acquisition

25 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Partner Content: Why investors need to be "humble" about making inflation predictions this year

19 August 2021 • 1 min read
06

To deliver for clients asset managers need to be agile

23 August 2021 • 4 min read
01 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 