Gresham House bolsters strategic equity team with investment manager duo

Amber Stone-Brown and Cassie Herlihy join the Ken Wotton-led team, and will work across the firm's UK equity rang, including LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income, Strategic Equity Capital and Baronsmead VCT.

Gresham House hires new head of wholesale retail funds

Stone-Brown joins the firm from EY, where she spent seven years in the UK financial services strategy and transactions team. She specialised in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors, alongside asset and wealth management.

Herlihy joins from the corporate broking team at Citi, where she spent a year as an investment banking analyst. Prior to this, she served two and a half years at Investec, also as an investment banking analyst.

Wotton, managing director, public equity at Gresham House, said: "While investors have started to return to the UK market, we believe the value potential across the market remains substantial.

"There remain tremendous growth prospects in underappreciated companies across public and private markets, which the addition of Cassie and Amber will help us identify. Their transactional experience makes them a good fit for our hands-on team and will allow us to maintain high levels of engagement across our investments."

Stone-Brown added: "It is an exciting time to be joining Gresham House, given the impressive growth it has achieved in recent years and the success of the strategic equity division despite ongoing volatility. I look forward to working with Ken, Brendan and the team as we take our range of funds to the next level."

Herlihy said: "The impressive track record of Gresham House's strategic equity division has been delivered by its highly experienced team of specialist investors. I look forward to joining this dynamic team at an important stage of its development and supporting in the origination and execution of new investments in an improving macro environment."

Jayna Rana, investment company analyst at QuotedData, said: "These are good hires for Gresham House, which specialises in alternative assets, including private equity and smaller companies.

"Having team members from different backgrounds and with varying expertise is always a good thing and, as we all know, diversification is key, which has boded well for Gresham House's fund offerings.

"Strategic Equity Capital in particular, has provided NAV and share price returns that are significantly ahead of the MSCI UK Smaller Companies and even the broader MSCI UK Index. The new hires should be pivotal in building upon this success."