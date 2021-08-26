Liontrust Global Equity fund to be renamed Liontrust Global Innovation

Dowey and Uru, who also manage the Liontrust Global Dividend fund, jointly developed the Global Innovation approach to the Global Equity investment process. This investment process, which is based on the belief that innovation is the most important driver of stock returns, is used in managing the Liontrust Global Equity fund, which Dowey started running in July 2019 and was joined by Uru in February 2021.

Liontrust to merge Global Income and European funds

Dowey said: "On the one hand, disruptive companies are attacking markets with new products and business models, driving huge profits and growth. On the other hand, it is becoming increasingly common to see the destruction of existing products and business models and the companies - often long-lived and once loved - associated with them.

"A successful disruptor does two things. First, it creates value for consumers over and above the existing offering in the market. This means lower price, higher quality or a combination of both.

"Second, it captures a significant share of that value. Good disruption investors only invest when they see both."

Liontrust's Michaelis on encouraging sustainable leisure

The fund is diversified by geography and sectors, and the managers aim for each invidual business they invest in to have a "meaningful impact" on the fund's long-term returns.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the change of name of the fund and the ISINs will remain unchanged.