Hurst Point Group claims former Sanlam Wealth CEO John White

John White will join as head of financial planning

White, who will start in the new role on 6 September, left his position as chief executive of Sanlam's advice and wealth management arm at the end of July.

Hurst Point Group, a subsidiary of The Carlyle Group, was established in 2019 to facilitate investment into the UK wealth management sector.

Since then it has been buying up several firms. It acquired Harwood Wealth Management in March 2020 and took a majority stake in Calastone in October of that year. In January 2021, it added to its acquisition tally with Hawksmoor joining the fold.

White started at Sanlam in 2016 as CEO of Sanlam Wealth. Before that he was head of financial planning at Arthur J Gallagher and head of financial services for Robson Rhodes, now Grant Thornton; and Tenon, now RSM.

White is also currently on the board of the Personal Finance Society, where he was president for the 2018/19 year.

Hurst Point Group did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.