Aquis Exchange adds iNED to board of stock exchange

Daniel Lopez joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 25 August 2021 • 1 min read
The appointment has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority
Aquis Exchange has appointed Daniel Lopez as an independent non-executive director to the board of subsidiary firm Aquis Stock Exchange.

Lopez brings with him "significant experience across financial service and cyber security technology", most recently in his current role as CEO of cyber security firm Glasswall.

He also currently serves as an iNED on the board of Innovate Finance and a special adviser to FinTech Collective.

First Sentier Investors adds iNED to its UK authorised corporate director

Previously, Lopez held several roles across Barclays Bank, served as CEO of London & Partners and was a senior British diplomat to New York in his roles as HM consul general, New York and director general, trade and investment USA.

Aquis Stock Exchange offers primary and secondary markets for equity and debt product in its function as a UK-based stock market.

Michael Berkely, chair of Aquis Stock Exchange, said: "I am delighted to welcome Danny to the Aquis Stock Exchange board.

"As a modern market for modern businesses, AQSE uses superior technology to deliver better results for all participants, and it is therefore fitting that we should be appointing an expert in fintech to the board today.

"We will be consistently improving and innovating in our technology to ensure we remain leading-edge, and I am sure that Danny will play an integral part in this."

Managers approach with caution as SPAC surge welcomed to UK market

Lopez added: "It is fantastic to be joining AQSE at such an exciting time in its development, with momentum building in its IPO pipeline.

"It is clear that part of the attraction for modern growth companies looking to go public is the superior technology on offer, and I am looking forward to building on this further with the business alongside supporting its broader growth."

James Baxter-Derrington

