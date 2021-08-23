Downing turns to BMO GAM for new head of sustainability

Brady joins the firm from BMO Global Asset Management, where he most recently served as head of product strategy. He started at the firm in 2018 within its product development team, before shifting to his most recent role in 2020.

Downing micro-cap fund suspended after being deemed unviable

He has also held roles within the product strategy team at JP Morgan Asset Management.

In his new role, Brady will report to Downing COO James Weaver as he helps develops the firm's approach to sustainable investment.

Weaver said: "Graham is a key hire for Downing and the company will benefit greatly from his experience. As a business we are committed to developing our approach to sustainable investing and he will provide direction and leadership across our five principal business areas: Energy & Infrastructure, Development Capital, Property Lending, Ventures and Downing Fund Managers.

"It is a highly complex and rapidly evolving environment - it is important to us and is clearly becoming increasingly important to our investors."

Pembroke VCT hires former Ruffer and Downing employees

Brady added: "The pace of change driven by investor demand, regulatory change and the immediacy of a well-advanced climate emergency makes sustainability everyone's business, not one person's job.

"I am excited to be joining Downing and look forward to helping bring together the great work that is already in motion."