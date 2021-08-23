ADVERTISEMENT

Downing turns to BMO GAM for new head of sustainability

Former head of product strategy

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 23 August 2021 • 1 min read
Graham Brady
Image:

Graham Brady

Downing LLP has hired Graham Brady for the newly created role of head of sustainability at the privately owned asset manager.

Brady joins the firm from BMO Global Asset Management, where he most recently served as head of product strategy. He started at the firm in 2018 within its product development team, before shifting to his most recent role in 2020.

Downing micro-cap fund suspended after being deemed unviable

He has also held roles within the product strategy team at JP Morgan Asset Management.

In his new role, Brady will report to Downing COO James Weaver as he helps develops the firm's approach to sustainable investment.

Weaver said: "Graham is a key hire for Downing and the company will benefit greatly from his experience. As a business we are committed to developing our approach to sustainable investing and he will provide direction and leadership across our five principal business areas: Energy & Infrastructure, Development Capital, Property Lending, Ventures and Downing Fund Managers.

"It is a highly complex and rapidly evolving environment - it is important to us and is clearly becoming increasingly important to our investors."

Pembroke VCT hires former Ruffer and Downing employees

Brady added: "The pace of change driven by investor demand, regulatory change and the immediacy of a well-advanced climate emergency makes sustainability everyone's business, not one person's job.

"I am excited to be joining Downing and look forward to helping bring together the great work that is already in motion."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Spot the Dog: HBOS dethrones persistent underperformer Invesco

Data privacy law tanks Chinese tech stocks

ADVERTISEMENT

More on People moves

Gregory Peters of PGIM Fixed Income
People moves

PGIM Fixed Income looks to BNPP AM for global investment strategist

Guillermo Felices will be based in London

Ellie Duncan
clock 23 August 2021 • 1 min read
Investec's Parrinder-Johnson
People moves

Investec W&I promotes Stacey Parrinder-Johnson to CIO

She will oversee creation of investment and research office

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
Manulife makes double EM appointment
People moves

Manulife IM strengthens EM team with two appointments

Bryony Deuchars joins from Mirabaud

Anna Fedorova
Anna Fedorova
clock 19 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

BlackRock Investment Institute considers China as separate from other EMs for first time

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Idiosyncratic returns - consistent alpha across different style cycles

17 August 2021 • 1 min read
03

Pinnacle strengthens EMEA sales team with Schroders hire

18 August 2021 • 1 min read
04

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

20 August 2021 • 1 min read
05

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
06

Gresham House forest fund exceeds £100m close target

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 