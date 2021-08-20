Retail sales show steep decline in July

Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the ONS said.

Emma Mogford, fund manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund, said the scale of the decline compared to the previous month is "surprising".

"It adds further evidence of consumer caution in the face of the delta variant, despite restrictions being removed. High street retailers face a challenging outlook if consumer spending remains muted while government support is phased out."

Non-food stores reported a fall of 4.4% in sales volumes in the month. Much of this was driven by a 10% fall in "other stores", such as second-hand goods stores and computer and telecoms equipment stores.

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell for the first time since February this year and is now below its pre-covid levels.