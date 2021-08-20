ADVERTISEMENT

Retail sales show steep decline in July

Dropped by 2.5%

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 20 August 2021 • 1 min read
Retail sales fell in July
Image:

Retail sales fell in July

There was a steep fall in British retail sales last month, setting back their post-lockdown recovery, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, the ONS said.

Emma Mogford, fund manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income Fund, said the scale of the decline compared to the previous month is "surprising".

"It adds further evidence of consumer caution in the face of the delta variant, despite restrictions being removed. High street retailers face a challenging outlook if consumer spending remains muted while government support is phased out." 

Quilter Investors' Bradshaw: The UK market is down but not out

Non-food stores reported a fall of 4.4% in sales volumes in the month. Much of this was driven by a 10% fall in "other stores", such as second-hand goods stores and computer and telecoms equipment stores.

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell for the first time since February this year and is now below its pre-covid levels.

Kathleen Gallagher

Organisations rush to join PRI with 270% increase in signatories

Goldman Sachs Asset Management to buy NN Investment Partners for €1.6bn

