AJ Bell reshuffles board and adds non-executive director

Margaret Hassall joins

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 August 2021 • 2 min read
The firm is undergoing a search for a new CFO
Image:

The firm is undergoing a search for a new CFO

AJ Bell has appointed two of its board members to new positions and added a new non-executive director to the firm.

Michael Summersgill, current chief financial officer, has been appointed deputy chief executive officer with effect from 1 October 2021.

In the newly created role, Summersgill will support chief executive officer Andy Bell with the "development and execution of the company's strategy to drive the future growth of AJ Bell's platform propositions".

Baroness Helena Morrissey to join AJ Bell as NED and chair designate

Summersgill has held the CFO role since 2011, which currently remains unfilled on his reassignment.

Roger Stott, current group finance director, will take on the role of chief operating officer from 1 October 2021.

From 1 September 2021, Margaret Hassall will join AJ Bell as a non-executive director.

Hassall recently stepped down from her non-executive director role at Nucleus Financial Group, where she chaired the remuneration committee, and left OneSavings Bank in May 2020, following four years with the firm.

She continues to hold non-executive director roles with ReAssure and Phoenix Group.

Les Platts, outgoing chair of AJ Bell, said: "These changes will further strengthen the board, both at executive and non-executive level, as the business embarks on the next phase of its long-term growth.

"The changes, together with the planned recruitment of a new chief financial officer, will bring greater experience and diversity to the board. This will benefit all of our stakeholders and enable the board to continue to maintain effective oversight as the business continues to grow."

AJ Bell names Mackay managing director of Investcentre platform

CEO Bell added: "Our business is growing quickly and there are exciting opportunities to take advantage of in the investment platform market.

"It is important that we have the resources and expertise within the business to support this growth and that includes the board.

"I am as enthusiastic as I have ever been about the prospects for the business and I am looking forward to working with Michael, Roger, Margaret and the rest of the team as we embark on our next phase of growth."

Related Topics

