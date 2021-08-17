ADVERTISEMENT

Former ASI manager Joe Wiggins emerges at St James's Place

Director of liquid markets

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 August 2021 • 1 min read
Joe Wiggins
Image:

Joe Wiggins

Former manager of Aberdeen Standard Investments’ MyFolio Sustainable fund range and head of portfolio management Joe Wiggins has taken a new role with St James’s Place, two months after his departure was announced.

Wiggins, who left the now-titled abrdn five months after the launch of the multi-asset fund range, has taken on the role of director of liquid markets at wealth management giant St James's Place.

In this newly created role, he will report into chief investment officer Tom Beal and will "oversee the analysis and development of liquid investment strategies within the SJP investment proposition".

ASI managers leave five months after fund range launches

On his departure, Wiggins thanked his colleagues for their experience and expertise, and referenced the number of name changes the firm had undergone over his seven year tenure, having joined Standard Life Investments in 2014.

He left the firm at the same time as fellow manager Matthew Wiles, who took a role at LGT Vestra as an investment analyst last month.

Katie Trowsdale, head of multi manager strategies, and Mark Lane, investment director, took on co-management of the MyFolio Sustainable range on the duo's departure.

Investment Week has contacted St James's Place for comment.

