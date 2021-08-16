ADVERTISEMENT

RadiantESG raids AXA IM's Rosenberg Equities for senior trio

CIO among new hires

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 August 2021 • 1 min read
The trio rejoin their former colleagues
RadiantESG Global Investors has hired a trio of senior individuals from AXA Investment Management’s Rosenberg Equities, including its new chief investment officer.

Harry Prabandham joins the firm, which launched in July 2021 with the backing of HSBC Asset Management, as chief investment officer after more than 14 years with Rosenberg Equities.

Asset managers defend role in response to 'stark reminder' of IPCC climate change report

He was most recently head of multifactor and alpha strategies at the firm, having previously served as deputy CIO Americas and portfolio manager.

Kevin Lin joins RadiantESG as senior portfolio manager after more than 17 years at Rosenberg Equities, most recently as lead manager for small cap strategies and principal researcher of multi-factor and alpha strategies.

Mauricio Bustos leaves Rosenberg Equities after more than 22 years to join RadiantESG as head of data and technology.

The trio rejoin their colleagues Heidi Ridley and Kathryn McDonald, former CEO and head of sustainable investing for Rosenberg Equities respectively, who recently left to set up RadiantESG.

Co-founder and CEO Ridley said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with Mauricio, Harry and Kevin. Two decades of working together has led to the high level of trust and respect that allows for the candid and open discussions that we believe are the foundation for enhanced decision making."

EU climate plan is the 'biggest investment story in decades'

Co-founder and head of sustainability and investments McDonald added: "We are delighted to be joining forces with former colleagues who are so energised by our vision and mission in forming RadiantESG.

"Any one of them would have been an excellent addition to our team, but the combination of the three is very powerful. Not only are we aligned on shared values and a united purpose, their complementary skill sets and shared experience will enable us to accelerate the expansion of our investment capability and incorporate the latest advancements in technology and data."

