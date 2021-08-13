interactive investor review of Syncona sparks debate about its original placement

Commentators are unsure Syncona should have been placed on ii's best buy list at all

In the year to 11 August the trust has lost 16.1%, while the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Biotechnology and Healthcare sector has returned 8%.

The premium has also narrowed significantly from around 30% at the end of January to 10%, according to FE fundinfo.

The interactive investor list is designed to offer "the whole spectrum" of investments and aims to "be suitable for all investors".

The list is continuously monitored for performance and other major change, according to the firm.

With regards to Syncona, Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, said: "We can't ignore the fact that the trust has been very volatile in both share price and premium terms, and posted negative returns year to date which has also damaged its three-year track record".

There are a number of challenges facing the trust that are causing these issues.

For instance, the drug trial of two of the trust's holdings - Freeline and Autolus Therapeutics - have been delayed. It is also undergoing key management changes, which chief financial officer John Bradshaw having retired at the end of July. He has since been replaced by Rolf Soderstrom, who has about 30 years' experience.

Finally, another similar trust, RTW Ventures, listed at the end of 2019, which has increased competition.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, said the trust should not be ruled out yet, but questions why it was placed on the ii's list in the first place.

"It holds some potentially incredibly exciting investments, but this was always going to be a long-term story - it takes multiple years to get a treatment through pre-clinical and clinical trials," he explained.

"I think I would question why it was on the list in the first place since for most of the past five years it has traded on a very high premium to asset value."

On its website, interactive investor says that "in most cases it is not prudent to buy an investment trust on such a high premium", which was trading at around 30% at the end of January when the page was last updated. However, it felt this was a "special case".

"On a long-term view we regard the value of the underlying investments as conservative, which is why we are happy to recommend on the trust on such a high premium," the website states.

A spokesperson from the platform added in terms of the premium they "took the view that some investors would still find this trust appealing and for its focus on transforming patient's lives, while noting that the performance since launch has been very good".

Meanwhile, Rob Morgan, an analyst at Charles Stanley, acknowledged the "resource and experience" of Syncona's research team but has a number of concerns about investors' understanding and use of it within their portfolios.

The trust "is as complex as fund or investment trust holdings go," he said.

Because of unquoted holdings are often marked on a historical cost basis it is "hard to gauge" the net asset value.

"This makes assessment of the ‘true' premium or discount difficult and conclusions can quickly become outdated," he explained.

Another aspect for consideration is the highly concentrated nature of the portfolio, where up to 35% of gross assets can be invested in any single investment.

"This is very high versus a standard fund where 10% would be the norm," he explained.

A spokesperson from interactive investor said: "This is flagged as an adventurous option and in the rationale we comment that shares of the investment trust may trade at a significant discount or a premium to net asset value for a variety of reasons, including the valuation of unlisted companies and market conditions."

Whether or not the trust is on the ii's list it should not be considered ‘a core holding' and was best used as a "satellite position" and investors should expect "very high levels of volatility and drawdowns", Morgan said.