The PwC survey, entitled Embracing ESG Transformation and published last month, focused on how UK asset management firms are "leveraging regulation to drive value creation".

It found that, given the EU's Sustainable Finance Action Plan, which includes the roll-out of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), 76% of respondents said regulatory pressure was a significant driver behind their focus on ESG.

Some 69% of those surveyed have already put SFDR in place within their UK entity, while 63% are implementing the EU's taxonomy regulation. However, just 44% of firms believe they have included disclosures within their public reporting that are in-line with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), while only 23% have had ‘some' or even ‘minimal' engagement with the FCA's Diversity & Inclusion agenda.

Overall, less than half of the firms surveyed (46%) said they are conducting any form of quality assurance work on their ESG data, while only 13% said that they are fully prepared for the EU Taxonomy Regulation. Meanwhile, 25% of those surveyed said that they are fully prepared for SFDR.

"Overall, asset managers are taking the regulatory aspects of ESG very seriously. But they must be careful to ensure work does not fall through the gaps," the report stated. "The limited implementation work done on EU Taxonomy Regulation versus SFDR, for example, is a concern given the close links between the two."

It added that the FCA's renewed push on diversity and inclusion under Nikhil Rathi's leadership appears to have "stirred some firms into action, but not others".

"The FCA's discussion paper on this agenda, published in July 2021, may force a reassessment of priorities here," the PwC report said.

Widespread adoption

ESG adoption appears to transcend regulatory pressure, however. Three-quarters of asset managers surveyed said investor demand has led to an increase in promoting their firm's focus on ESG, while 25% of participants cited the upcoming COP26 summit in November as a ‘significant' driver behind their recent ESG push.

Overall, PwC's survey found that 82% of respondents said they already have an ESG programme in place, and that from next year, 77% of firms will stop buying non-ESG products altogether.

Given widely held expectations that ESG and non-ESG products will have few options but to converge, PwC's research team believes ESG fund assets under management could account for more than 50% of mutual fund assets by 2025 - which would display a compound annual growth of 28.8% between 2019 and 2025.

"ESG is no longer a niche pursuit," the report said. "It is clear that asset managers have never been more conscious of the need to engage with ESG - and to develop new approaches to integration with greater sophistication and maturity."