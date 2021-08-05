Investors fear CGT hike as Sunak vows to get public finances on track

Revenue from Capital Gains Tax (CGT) reached a record £9.9bn last year, even as the number of taxpayers fell, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

Investors fear even higher CGT rates next year as Chancellor Rishi Sunak tries to move Britain's public finances onto a more sustainable footing after the coronavirus pandemic stimulus.

Investors on 'high alert' as OTS proposals could triple population subject to CGT

"This is likely to just be the start of record years for the amount brought in by CGT and preliminary data from the ONS is already showing this will be the case. At the most recent budget, the Chancellor froze the annual CGT allowance at £12,300 until 2026 at the earliest and there is no guarantee the tax rate will stay at its current level as the government scrambles to find revenues where it can.

"Clearly with asset prices rising and frozen or decreasing allowances, more people will ultimately be brought into scope to pay CGT, and as such it is a good idea to plan your disposals thoroughly and ensure they are done in the most tax-effective way," Shaun Moore, tax and financial planning expert at Quilter, said.

Public debt rose to its highest level since 1961 and borrowing hit a post-World War Two high of 14% of gross domestic product in the year to March, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Most CGT comes from the small number of taxpayers who make the largest gains. In the 2019 to 2020 tax year, 41% of CGT came from those who made gains of £5m, HMRC stated, adding this represents less than 1% of CGT taxpayers each year.

"The amount paid in CGT dwarfs what is brought in by inheritance tax and as such will be considered a more attractive tax to raise for the Treasury. The fact that 41% of CGT came from those who made gains of £5m or more suggests an increase in rates is far more likely than any other policy tweak, particularly given the government's triple tax promise not to raise VAT, income tax and national insurance puts the Treasury in somewhat of a bind," Moore said.

Aligning to income tax rates is likely to bring in 40% or 45% tax on these large gains, but the ramifications will hit everyone. Aligning to income tax rates will mean everyone is likely to face at least a 100% increase in the rate payable, but this is higher for the wealthiest with a 125% increase in rates paid for 45% taxpayers," he added.

Last year, the total Capital Gains Tax liability was £9.9bn for 265,000 CGT taxpayers. The total CGT liability and gains increased (3%), but the number of taxpayers decreased (6%).

"Planning now to beat any kind of reform that is mooted for the forthcoming budget in the Autumn will be the most effective strategy for people given the relatively generous rates applicable to gains in 21/22," Moore noted.