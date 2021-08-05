Invesco Global Targeted Returns loses Square Mile rating following Millar's departure

Square Mile added that Millar was the second of the fund's original managers to step back, following David Jubb's departure in 2020, and that the removal of the rating was a "difficult decision".

"The combination of disappointing performance and changes to the team has undermined Square Mile's conviction to the extent that the analysts feel the fund's A rating can no longer be justified," the firm explained.

Premier Miton Multi-Asset Conservative Growth also lost its rating this month, with the change in management and altered investment approach causing concern for Square Mile analysts.

Following a "sustained decline in assets under management over the medium term", Jupiter UK Alpha has been downgraded from a AA to an A rating, although analysts still recommend the fund due to the manager's "patience and tenacity".

PIMCO Climate Bond fund has entered the Academy of Funds with a Responsible Positive Prospect rating, remaining shy of a full rating due to its short track record, as the fund was launched in September 2020.

Analysts said the fund had made "a positive start" and delivered returns "in line with the global credit market while demonstrating strong environmental impact credentials".

FP WHEB Sustainability fund received a full responsible rating, with the fund house described as a "pioneer in responsible investing".

Achieving a Responsible AA rating, the fund invests in "high-quality and growing companies that provide solutions to sustainability challenges, while trading on reasonable valuations".

The Fulcrum Thematic Equity Market Neutral fund receives its first rating, as the long/short absolute return fund is given an A.

Analysts believe the fund will protect investor capital in a severe stock market downturn owing to its "very low net market exposure", "proven track record of performance… through stock and theme selection" and "very low correlation" to stock market returns.

However, they anticipate volatility in its monthly returns due to its gross exposure in excess of 200%.

Schroder US Equity Income Maximiser also receives an A rating, with analysts praising its ability to produce a 5% per annum yield from "naturally lower yielding" US equities and being "significantly cheaper than many of its active peers".

The M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund has retained its A rating despite Matt Russell replacing Wolfgang Bauer as deputy manager of the fund.

Analysts "continue to have strong conviction in Ben Lord as the lead portfolio manager and anticipate limited changes to the strategy".

Over the coming months, Evenlode Investment Management parent firm The Oak Investment Partnership will dissolve, leaving the existing Employee Benefit Trust as sole owner of EIM. Square Mile analysts have a favourable opinion of this change as it "simplifies EIM's corporate structure and afford the firm's employees the benefits of ownership", and as such, have made no change to the A rating of Evenlode Income and Evenlode Global Income.