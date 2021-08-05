Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust makes change to investment policy

In what the board has described as a "non-material change", the trust - which invests in renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia - will allow its exposure to 'development renewable energy assets' to extend beyond these regions, so long as exposure is restricted to less than 1% of the portfolio's gross asset value.

According to ORIT's investment policy, it classes 'development renewable energy assets' as projects that do not yet have the necessary grid access rights, land consent, planning or regulatory consents in place, as well as any investments into development pipelines and developers. These are able to account for up to 5% of the overall portfolio.

As part of the trust's new slightly broader remit, the board has also stipulated that exposure to such assets outside of Europe and Australia must comprise "a minority of the assets in the relevant developer, portfolio or pipeline by number and value".

Investments into development renewable energy assets can also now include indirect exposure to ancillary assets or businesses unrelated to renewable energy, so long as their value is what the board has described as "de minimis" at the time of investment. The trust is able to continue holding these assets after they have achieved 'construction ready' status.

The 5% cap on development renewable energy assets will remain unchanged, as will the geographic remit for the trust's 'operational', 'in construction' and 'construction ready assets'.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Renewables, said: "ORIT's mandate remains entirely focused on Europe and Australia. However, this minor change to the investment policy will allow the company access to a wider pool of development opportunities, for example developers with pipelines in Europe and/or Australia, who also have limited exposure outside of these geographies within their businesses."

Since its launch in December 2019, ORIT has lost 0.4% in total return terms, compared to its IT Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector average's gain of 1.7% over the same time frame, according to data from FE fundinfo. It also has a maximum drawdown - which measures the most money lost if bought and sold at the worst possible times - of 14.6%, compared to its sector average's drawdown of 9.9%.

It is currently trading on a 13.1% premium to NAV, according to AIC data.