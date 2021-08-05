ADVERTISEMENT

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust makes change to investment policy

Broadens investable universe

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 05 August 2021 • 2 min read
The 5% cap on development renewable energy assets will remain unchanged
Image:

The 5% cap on development renewable energy assets will remain unchanged

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust (ORIT) has tweaked its investment policy in order to broaden its investable universe.

In what the board has described as a "non-material change", the trust - which invests in renewable energy assets in Europe and Australia - will allow its exposure to 'development renewable energy assets' to extend beyond these regions, so long as exposure is restricted to less than 1% of the portfolio's gross asset value.

According to ORIT's investment policy, it classes 'development renewable energy assets' as projects that do not yet have the necessary grid access rights, land consent, planning or regulatory consents in place, as well as any investments into development pipelines and developers. These are able to account for up to 5% of the overall portfolio.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure trust announced first fundraise since IPO

As part of the trust's new slightly broader remit, the board has also stipulated that exposure to such assets outside of Europe and Australia must comprise "a minority of the assets in the relevant developer, portfolio or pipeline by number and value".

Investments into development renewable energy assets can also now include indirect exposure to ancillary assets or businesses unrelated to renewable energy, so long as their value is what the board has described as "de minimis" at the time of investment. The trust is able to continue holding these assets after they have achieved 'construction ready' status.

The 5% cap on development renewable energy assets will remain unchanged, as will the geographic remit for the trust's 'operational', 'in construction' and 'construction ready assets'.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Renewables, said: "ORIT's mandate remains entirely focused on Europe and Australia. However, this minor change to the investment policy will allow the company access to a wider pool of development opportunities, for example developers with pipelines in Europe and/or Australia, who also have limited exposure outside of these geographies within their businesses."

Octopus Investments' Handcock: Standing still is my biggest fear

Since its launch in December 2019, ORIT has lost 0.4% in total return terms, compared to its IT Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector average's gain of 1.7% over the same time frame, according to data from FE fundinfo. It also has a maximum drawdown - which measures the most money lost if bought and sold at the worst possible times - of 14.6%, compared to its sector average's drawdown of 9.9%.

It is currently trading on a 13.1% premium to NAV, according to AIC data.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Lightbulb moments: Sharing your true authentic selves is a powerful thing for the industry

Marlborough's Santa Barbara and Feld to head up two HL segregated mandates

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment Trusts

HSBC AM's Paris Aligned ETFs aim to reduce investment exposure to transition and physical climate risks
ETFs

HSBC AM rolls out two Paris-aligned ETFs

List on the LSE on 4 and 6 August

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 04 August 2021 • 1 min read
The offer represents an implied value for the trust of £21.6m
Investment Trusts

Suspended 7IM fund holding Drum Income Plus REIT receives possible offer

7IM to support offer

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
Joe Bauernfreund is manager of the AVI Japan Opportunity trust
Investment Trusts

AVI Japan Opportunity eyes uptick in 'animal spirits' after difficult year

Significantly underperformed sector in one year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers

29 July 2021 • 1 min read
06

Bev Shah joins The Big Exchange as non-executive director

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 