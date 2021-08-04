ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended 7IM fund holding Drum Income Plus REIT receives possible offer

7IM to support offer

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2021 • 2 min read
The offer represents an implied value for the trust of £21.6m
Image:

The offer represents an implied value for the trust of £21.6m

Custodian Real Estate Investment Trust (CREI) has made a possible offer for the illiquid Drum Income Plus REIT (DRIP), of which Seven Investment Management (7IM) is the majority shareholder as it sits within their suspended Absolute Return and Income portfolios.

While the offer is currently theoretical, both 7IM and the board of DRIP have stated they would support the bid under the terms suggested in the possible offer statement.

The proposal would see investors receive 0.535 ordinary share in Custodian for each whole share in DRIP, which currently trades at a discount of 14.6% to net asset value (NAV), according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

7IM provides investors liquidity through partial merger of suspended funds

At the value implied by the exchange ratio, the possible offer represents a premium of 8.8% to the 3 August 2021 bid market closing price of 52 pence per share and 11.2% to the volume weighted average price for DRIP shares of 50.85 pence per share over the 12-month period including 3 August.

This represents an implied value for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of DRIP of approximately £21.6m. According to AIC data, DRIP's total assets represent £49.3m.

Custodian will adjust the exchange ratio if either it or DRIP announces, declares, makes or pays any special or regular quarterly dividend that is in aggregate in excess of 1.25 pence per Custodian share of 0.75 pence per DRIP share.

Custodian has argued that DRIP shareholders would benefit from "gaining exposure to a larger portfolio with more diversity by sector and geography with a property strategy consistent with that of DRIP" and "a holding in a significantly larger company offering accessible liquidity and lower ongoing charges as a percentage of net asset value".

The £568m trust currently trades on a premium of 5.15% to NAV, according to data from the AIC, and has traded 106.88m shares over the past year, compared to just 0.17m by DRIP.

Heading in the REIT direction: The four trends to capitalise on in the property sector

Investment Week recently revealed that DRIP was the second of two illiquid holdings which 7IM have isolated from its suspended Absolute Return and Income portfolios, with collapsed securitised debt vehicle Xenfin Securitised Debt the other.

The trust represents 5% and 6.1% of the funds respectively, which the possible offer has revealed is 26,266,690 shares, or 68.76%, of DRIP, making the firm the majority shareholder.

Custodian must announce a firm intention to make an offer or to withdraw the bid by 5pm on 1 September 2021.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

£20m First Sentier Diversified Growth fund to close due to insufficient scale

Woodford investors remain in limbo until 2022 at earliest

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Investment Trusts

Joe Bauernfreund is manager of the AVI Japan Opportunity trust
Investment Trusts

AVI Japan Opportunity eyes uptick in 'animal spirits' after difficult year

Significantly underperformed sector in one year

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read
Manager of the GCP Infrastructure trust Phil Kent
Investment Trusts

GCP Infrastructure to consider new allocations as PFI has 'come and gone'

Currently 25% of the portfolio is in PFIs

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 August 2021 • 3 min read
£368m of investment trusts purchased on adviser platforms in Q1
Investment Trusts

Adviser platforms see surge in trust purchases

Record high in Q1 2021

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
03

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

Baillie Gifford receives clean bill of health as all funds found to provide value

30 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Schroders sees inflows of £17.9bn in H1 2021

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
06

FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers

29 July 2021 • 1 min read
08 Sep
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sales and distribution

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 