Suspended 7IM fund holding Drum Income Plus REIT receives possible offer

The offer represents an implied value for the trust of £21.6m

While the offer is currently theoretical, both 7IM and the board of DRIP have stated they would support the bid under the terms suggested in the possible offer statement.

The proposal would see investors receive 0.535 ordinary share in Custodian for each whole share in DRIP, which currently trades at a discount of 14.6% to net asset value (NAV), according to data from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

At the value implied by the exchange ratio, the possible offer represents a premium of 8.8% to the 3 August 2021 bid market closing price of 52 pence per share and 11.2% to the volume weighted average price for DRIP shares of 50.85 pence per share over the 12-month period including 3 August.

This represents an implied value for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of DRIP of approximately £21.6m. According to AIC data, DRIP's total assets represent £49.3m.

Custodian will adjust the exchange ratio if either it or DRIP announces, declares, makes or pays any special or regular quarterly dividend that is in aggregate in excess of 1.25 pence per Custodian share of 0.75 pence per DRIP share.

Custodian has argued that DRIP shareholders would benefit from "gaining exposure to a larger portfolio with more diversity by sector and geography with a property strategy consistent with that of DRIP" and "a holding in a significantly larger company offering accessible liquidity and lower ongoing charges as a percentage of net asset value".

The £568m trust currently trades on a premium of 5.15% to NAV, according to data from the AIC, and has traded 106.88m shares over the past year, compared to just 0.17m by DRIP.

Investment Week recently revealed that DRIP was the second of two illiquid holdings which 7IM have isolated from its suspended Absolute Return and Income portfolios, with collapsed securitised debt vehicle Xenfin Securitised Debt the other.

The trust represents 5% and 6.1% of the funds respectively, which the possible offer has revealed is 26,266,690 shares, or 68.76%, of DRIP, making the firm the majority shareholder.

Custodian must announce a firm intention to make an offer or to withdraw the bid by 5pm on 1 September 2021.