AVI Japan Opportunity eyes uptick in 'animal spirits' after difficult year

"The Olympics were intended and hoped to represent a shift in the perception of Japan," he said.

However, amid the onset of Covid, the games have not been the "event it was intended to be" and therefore will not have "the impact it had intended," Bauernfreund explained.

More problematic for the £167.9m trust has been the lack of "corporate animal spirits" over the past number of months due to the pandemic, he added, referring to shareholder and takeover activity.

The trust is comprised of over-capitalised small-cap Japanese equities, which the fund manager engages with to help drive change and unlock value.

"2018 and 2019 were quite fruitful on that front, but 2020 put an end to all of that," he said.

However, there have been signs of a return to this kind of activity, with the portfolio benefitting from shareholder buyback and takeover offers in recent months.

AVI also submitted shareholder proposals to the June AGMs of seven companies, four of which were withdrawn while public campaigns on the remaining three were launched.

The team withdrew the shareholder proposals after management agreed to suggestions and announced various shareholder-friendly measures.

However, the fund has had a difficult year compared to its peers and underperformed significantly over one year, with its share price returning 9.9% compared to the Japanese Smaller Companies Association of Investment Companies sector average of 20.4%, according to figures from the AIC.

Bauernfreund highlighted the other trusts in that sector, which includes, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and Nippon Active Value, were invested in higher growth companies.

As a result, those trusts benefitted "fully from the rally from the March 2020 lows". The AVI trust on the other hand is more of a value-orientated strategy.

"While globally we have seen value do well over the best number of months, we have not really seen that in Japan yet," the manger said.

As the company approaches its three-year anniversary, the manager said the timeframe is about what he would give a company before acknowledging "we are banging our heads against a brick wall".

However, he said he hesitant to "just ditch" the companies because they are not getting anywhere with shareholder engagement.

"We do not want to give up without a fight and we do not want to give up because we are bored or frustrated," he said.

Instead, he said they would focus more time, energy and capital on those companies that are more receptive, and have more open shareholder registers and let the others "decline naturally" as the fund grows.

The make-up of the shareholder register is important for Bauernfreund, as if it is just AVI that wants to drive change "management can afford to ignore them". However, if the shareholder base is made up of other foreign investors or active Japanese investors, they are more likely to make headway.

He also noted that driving change through shareholder action is not the only way to realise value.

"It would not surprise if at any time a company were to receive a bid…that was a premium to the current share price, simply because they are so cheap," Bauernfreund said.

At the end of May the company had a 5% position in Secom Joshinetsu, which was taken private by its parent company, Secom at a 66% premium to the prevailing share price.

Given the concentrated nature of the portfolio, it had a meaningful impact on NAV, adding 3.3% to performance.