AXA IM repurposes AXA Framlington European fund as Clean Economy fund

The AXA ACT Framlington Clean Economy fund will be an onshore version of a global strategy that has been running for three years.

The annual management charge of the fund will remain unchanged and 5% of management fees now paid will be donated to the Epic Foundation. The Z share class has an ongoing fee of 0.86% according to its Key Information Document.

Managed by Amanda O'Toole, the new Clean Economy fund will invest in companies operating across the clean economy, whose activities support the energy transition and the drive toward resource optimisation and waste and pollution reduction.

Earth Overshoot Day: How investors can help move the date

The portfolio of 40-60 stocks will be focused on four sub themes that will tackle a number of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Low carbon transport, smart energy, agriculture and food industry and natural resource preservation.

To construct the investable universe, a combination of quantitative and qualitative filters is applied to build the a ‘CleanTech' thematic filter, which identifies companies who seek to have a positive environmental impact and is applied to all globally listed equities - alongside AXA IM's Sectorial Policies and ESG Standards - to select the most relevant and eligible companies.

A letter seen by Investment Week said AXA estimated that the associated costs of the portfolio realignment would be approximately 0.27% of the value of the fund and this has been borne by the fund.

AXA IM changed the name and objective of the fund from 28 July 2021.

AXA IM bolsters responsible investment team with two appointments

O'Toole said: "2020 was a pivotal year for many businesses within the clean tech universe.

"Global sales of electric vehicles accelerated and the cost of renewable energy continued to fall significantly, alongside the consumer shift towards more sustainable diets."

She added these trends have "resulted in more opportunities" for those businesses that "facilitate recycling and reusing practices".

The group said the launch is "part of AXA IM's strategy to further develop its range of sustainable funds available to UK-based investors, which will continue to expand in 2021 and beyond, signifying a growing demand for these strategies in the market".

John Stainsby, head of core client group UK at AXA IM, added: "The launch of the fund demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for clients while driving meaningful change for society and the environment."

Since inception in 2019, the global mandate, the AXA World Funds Framlington Clean Economy fund, returned 68.8% compared to its benchmark, the 100% MSCI AC World Total Return Net index, which returned 60.9%, according to its latest factsheet.