AssetCo completes acquisition of Saracen

Peter McKellar, deputy chair and CEO of AssetCo, said: "The completion of the acquisition of Saracen Fund Managers is part of AssetCo's overall strategy of investing in, building and managing asset and wealth management businesses. Saracen is a small fund management firm with great potential."

McKellar said the aim is to grow the business through marketing its current fund range and launching new products to "meet the evolving needs of investors".

This acquisition follows AssetCo's successful purchase of 63% equity interest in ETF Rize Limited from J&E Davy Holdings, which took place on 27 July.

"There are numerous structural shifts taking place within the asset and wealth management industry, including demographics and the use of technology," said McKellar.

"These are presenting challenges and opportunities for incumbent firms. Without the constraints of a legacy business, we believe we can capitalise on these shifts to generate significant value and to deliver successful outcomes for clients and shareholders."

Litigation settlement drives AssetCo's M&A strategy

Saracen, which currently has £120m of assets under management, will retain its existing brand and continue to operate from Edinburgh.

Its five full-time employees - which include former chair of Brewin Dolphin Jamie Matheson, CEO and fund manager Graham Campbell and fund managers David Clark and Bettina Edmondston - will enter new employment contracts, while directors of AssetCo Peter McKellar and Martin Gilbert will join Saracen's board.

Earlier this month AssetCo cut a deal with Preservation Capital Partners to acquire a 30% equity interest in Parmenion Capital Partners for up to £27.8m.