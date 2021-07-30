ADVERTISEMENT

Investors eye sustainable funds on positive economic outlook

Boring Money research

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 30 July 2021 • 1 min read
Investors eye sustainable funds on positive economic outlook

UK retail investors are planning to boost their exposure to multi-asset, sustainable and ethical funds, amid an increasingly bullish outlook for global economic growth.

A Boring Money survey of 1,500 investors found 41% of respondents expect the global economic outlook to improve, while just 27% believe it will worsen before the end of 2021.

The positive economic outlook sees 58% of investors planning to increase the amount invested in their portfolios, with multi-asset, sustainable, ethical and emerging markets seeing the biggest rise in investor interest.

Sustainable funds are the most popular allocation in this respect, with 26% of respondents planning to top up their investments in the vehicles, while a further 23% expect to invest more in ethical funds.

Over the next six months, 19% of investors said they plan to increase their holdings in fund of funds and multi-asset vehicles, up from 13% at the end of Q1.

Emerging market equities funds saw the biggest improvement in sentiment, up from 4% to 24%.

CEO of Boring Money Holly Mackay said: "Although Covid-19 initially focused minds on the need to ‘build back better', as the cocktail of ongoing uncertainty and job insecurity kicked in, people were not in the mood to take any risks or do anything to threaten returns.

"This quarter sentiment is more buoyant and the interest has picked up again.

"For future buying intentions to remain high when it comes to sustainable investing, we need to see a combination of positive sentiment about the economy in general along with the desire to take action to improve our world.

"This will likely remain the case until we convince a less confident investor that this style of investing need not go hand-in-hand with assumed lower returns."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Sheen
Author spotlight

Mike Sheen

View profile
More from Mike Sheen

FCA moves to force firms to 'comply or explain' diversity targets

FCA slashes SPAC capital raise requirement in confirmation of new rules

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Funds

Bambos Hambi is CIO of Quilter Investors
Funds

Two Quilter Investors funds receive low marks in latest AoV

13 funds considered amber

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 August 2021 • 4 min read
The pandemic has increased scrutiny into how companies have dealt with the impact of lockdown and economic recession on their staff
ESG

Covid-19 pandemic shifts investors' focus to the 'S' of ESG

Active ESG funds set to dominate

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 30 July 2021 • 3 min read
The new fund is anticipated to hold between 35-50 securities
ESG

JOHCM's Regnan launches Water and Waste fund with Fidelity duo

Second fund brought to market

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 30 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
06

Tilney Smith & Williamson makes double hire for investment management team

26 July 2021 • 1 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 