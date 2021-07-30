Investors eye sustainable funds on positive economic outlook

A Boring Money survey of 1,500 investors found 41% of respondents expect the global economic outlook to improve, while just 27% believe it will worsen before the end of 2021.

The positive economic outlook sees 58% of investors planning to increase the amount invested in their portfolios, with multi-asset, sustainable, ethical and emerging markets seeing the biggest rise in investor interest.

Sustainable funds are the most popular allocation in this respect, with 26% of respondents planning to top up their investments in the vehicles, while a further 23% expect to invest more in ethical funds.

Over the next six months, 19% of investors said they plan to increase their holdings in fund of funds and multi-asset vehicles, up from 13% at the end of Q1.

Emerging market equities funds saw the biggest improvement in sentiment, up from 4% to 24%.

CEO of Boring Money Holly Mackay said: "Although Covid-19 initially focused minds on the need to ‘build back better', as the cocktail of ongoing uncertainty and job insecurity kicked in, people were not in the mood to take any risks or do anything to threaten returns.

"This quarter sentiment is more buoyant and the interest has picked up again.

"For future buying intentions to remain high when it comes to sustainable investing, we need to see a combination of positive sentiment about the economy in general along with the desire to take action to improve our world.

"This will likely remain the case until we convince a less confident investor that this style of investing need not go hand-in-hand with assumed lower returns."