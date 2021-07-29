ADVERTISEMENT

Robeco and Quintet Private Bank target USD green bond boom

Michiel de Bruin and Peter Kwaak are the strategy’s joint portfolio managers

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 29 July 2021 • 2 min read
Biden has called climate change “the number one issue facing humanity”
Image:

Biden has called climate change “the number one issue facing humanity”

Robeco and Quintet Private Bank have partnered to launch a strategy that will tap into the expected boom in the dollar-denominated green bond market, driven by the Biden administration’s clean energy transition plan.

RobecoSAM US Green Bonds is a carve-out from RobecoSAM Global Green Bonds and provides diversified exposure to the US green bond market, fueling positive environmental impact while aiming to provide long-term capital growth that outperforms the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI USD Green Bond index.

The RobecoSAM US Green Bonds strategy invests in USD-denominated green bonds issued by corporates, government-related agencies and governments. To ensure that bonds are truly ‘green', Robeco performs a proprietary five-step green bond screening process and makes strong demands with regard to reporting. 

Treated as equals: Give green bonds the same importance as conventional bonds

The strategy is run by Robeco's macro fixed income team of 17 professionals who cover credit, global rates, euro sovereigns, multi-asset and derivatives. Michiel de Bruin and Peter Kwaak are the strategy's joint portfolio managers.

Christoph von Reiche, ExCo member and global head of sales at Robeco, said: "The RobecoSAM US Green Bonds strategy perfectly fits Robeco's strategic ambitions in sustainable investing in general and our focus on climate-related risks in particular.

"We are excited to have Quintet as our launch partner and look forward to providing our other clients with an excellent opportunity to participate in the largest economy in the world opening up to greener investments."

As exclusive partner for the six months following launch, Quintet has targeted an initial commitment of €125m to the strategy, which will be deployed in Quintet discretionary portfolios as part of the wealth manager's "sustainable by default" strategy.

Everything's gone green: Rising popularity of green bonds reflects confidence in sustainable products

Jakob Stott, Group CEO at Quintet, added: "As the recent floods in Europe demonstrated with devastating clarity, mitigating the impact of climate change is an urgent, universal challenge."

USD-denominated green bond issuance topped $65bn in the first half of this year and appears set to soar above the 2020 full-year record of $95bn.

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Pedro Gonçalves
Author spotlight

Pedro Gonçalves

View profile
More from Pedro Gonçalves

Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Rayhan Ghandi as investment manager

Covid-19 pandemic shifts investors' focus to the 'S' of ESG

ADVERTISEMENT

More on Desktop

Investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund have no definitive timeline for the return of their capital
Funds

Woodford investors remain in limbo until 2022 at earliest

Nine assets still unsold

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
Sacha Chorley, portfolio manager at Quilter
Funds

Quilter closes lowest risk Compass fund

The range recently celebrated its five-year anniversary

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 02 August 2021 • 1 min read
Keith Speck and Dan Kemp of Morningstar Investment Management Europe
Funds

Investing and Olympians: lessons to win your own race

Look to world champions for inspiration

Keith Speck and Dan Kemp
clock 02 August 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Raymond James set to buy Charles Stanley for £278.9m

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021

27 July 2021 • 7 min read
03

HydrogenOne trust 'creeps over the line' to raise £107m

28 July 2021 • 1 min read
04

Baillie Gifford leads Edelman's Asset Management brand index for second year running

27 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group buys Embark for £390m

29 July 2021 • 3 min read
06

River & Mercantile retains 90% of fiduciary assets following CMA review

29 July 2021 • 2 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 