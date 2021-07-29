Robeco and Quintet Private Bank target USD green bond boom

RobecoSAM US Green Bonds is a carve-out from RobecoSAM Global Green Bonds and provides diversified exposure to the US green bond market, fueling positive environmental impact while aiming to provide long-term capital growth that outperforms the Bloomberg Barclays MSCI USD Green Bond index.

The RobecoSAM US Green Bonds strategy invests in USD-denominated green bonds issued by corporates, government-related agencies and governments. To ensure that bonds are truly ‘green', Robeco performs a proprietary five-step green bond screening process and makes strong demands with regard to reporting.

Treated as equals: Give green bonds the same importance as conventional bonds

The strategy is run by Robeco's macro fixed income team of 17 professionals who cover credit, global rates, euro sovereigns, multi-asset and derivatives. Michiel de Bruin and Peter Kwaak are the strategy's joint portfolio managers.

Christoph von Reiche, ExCo member and global head of sales at Robeco, said: "The RobecoSAM US Green Bonds strategy perfectly fits Robeco's strategic ambitions in sustainable investing in general and our focus on climate-related risks in particular.

"We are excited to have Quintet as our launch partner and look forward to providing our other clients with an excellent opportunity to participate in the largest economy in the world opening up to greener investments."

As exclusive partner for the six months following launch, Quintet has targeted an initial commitment of €125m to the strategy, which will be deployed in Quintet discretionary portfolios as part of the wealth manager's "sustainable by default" strategy.

Everything's gone green: Rising popularity of green bonds reflects confidence in sustainable products

Jakob Stott, Group CEO at Quintet, added: "As the recent floods in Europe demonstrated with devastating clarity, mitigating the impact of climate change is an urgent, universal challenge."

USD-denominated green bond issuance topped $65bn in the first half of this year and appears set to soar above the 2020 full-year record of $95bn.