Planet Tracker: Proxy voters ignoring environmental concerns

Votes cast from 2012-201

clock • 1 min read
Many ESG issues also never or rarely made the annual shareholder meetings
Image:

Many ESG issues also never or rarely made the annual shareholder meetings

Environmental and social issues are being overwhelmingly ignored by proxy voters at company AGMs, according to findings from non-profit think tank Planet Tracker.

Planet Tracker found that despite an 80% increase in proposals submitted in annual shareholder meetings over last decade, environmental & social factors comprise only 7%.

In an analysis of proposals submitted and votes cast from 2012-2021, Planet Tracker found that, despite a rising trend in ESG proposals over the last decade, the vast majority were for governance-related topics, and many of these to ensure compliance - such as approving minutes and auditors. Social and environmental factors, meanwhile, comprised only 5% and 2% of these proposals respectively.

Redwheel hires abrdn's Kelly as head of thematic sustainability research

Many ESG issues also never or rarely made the annual shareholder meetings. Over the last five years, for example, plastic issues have been raised only eight times and the word ‘biodiversity' has only once made the agenda.

John Willis, director of research at Planet Tracker, said: "Planet Tracker welcomes the growing importance of ESG proposals at shareholder meetings. However, the ESG headline figures for these annual meetings over the past decade can deceive. Hopefully, this year we will witness a new momentum on an assortment of ESG issues, not least on environmental topics where many CEOs have made public statements on net zero targets."

However, a BlackRock investment stewardship update has already made clear that the world's largest asset manager will support "proportionately fewer" proposals this proxy season than in 2021, as the firm "does not consider them to be consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests."

Related Topics

More on Desktop

Andrew Hardy, Investment Director at Momentum and manager lead for the fund
UK

MGIM launches UK global sustainable equity fund

Managed by Andrew Hardy

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 May 2022 • 2 min read
James Duncan, partner and head of real estate finance at Winckworth Sherwood
ESG

Creating a framework for sustainable investment in social housing

Market requiring more

James Duncan
clock 09 May 2022 • 4 min read
Sophie Lawrence of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
People moves

Rathbone Greenbank creates new stewardship and engagement role

Sophie Lawrence

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level since 2009

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice Video: The Critical Role of Fixed Income

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
17 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot