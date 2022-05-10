Planet Tracker: Proxy voters ignoring environmental concerns

Planet Tracker found that despite an 80% increase in proposals submitted in annual shareholder meetings over last decade, environmental & social factors comprise only 7%.

In an analysis of proposals submitted and votes cast from 2012-2021, Planet Tracker found that, despite a rising trend in ESG proposals over the last decade, the vast majority were for governance-related topics, and many of these to ensure compliance - such as approving minutes and auditors. Social and environmental factors, meanwhile, comprised only 5% and 2% of these proposals respectively.

Many ESG issues also never or rarely made the annual shareholder meetings. Over the last five years, for example, plastic issues have been raised only eight times and the word ‘biodiversity' has only once made the agenda.

John Willis, director of research at Planet Tracker, said: "Planet Tracker welcomes the growing importance of ESG proposals at shareholder meetings. However, the ESG headline figures for these annual meetings over the past decade can deceive. Hopefully, this year we will witness a new momentum on an assortment of ESG issues, not least on environmental topics where many CEOs have made public statements on net zero targets."

However, a BlackRock investment stewardship update has already made clear that the world's largest asset manager will support "proportionately fewer" proposals this proxy season than in 2021, as the firm "does not consider them to be consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests."