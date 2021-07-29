Fed downplays Delta risks as interest rates left unchanged

The Federal Reserve hinted at the end of tapering at its latest meeting

Jerome Powell, chair of the US Federal Reserve, said the bank "expects further progress" and that "if things go well" it will reach that goal.

"And when we reach it, and the committee is comfortable that we have reached it, then we'll taper at that point," he added.

Anna Stupnytska, global economist at Fidelity International said the message was "somewhat hawkish" as Powell did not mention the risk of the Delta variant explicitly.

"The growing risks around the outlook since the last meeting, as well as concerns about potential spillovers from China market weakness driven by regulatory actions, have evidently not been sufficient for the Fed to 'blink' and postpone tapering discussions and the ultimate announcement in coming months," Stupnytska said.

She noted the Fed was likely encouraged as market-based inflation has eased over the past few weeks and financial conditions have eased to levels "not seen for decades".

US inflation surpasses expectations in largest uptick since 2008

Hinesh Patel, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said because of these factors "it would be thought the Federal Reserve would have no choice but to act sooner or later".

However, Patel highlighted that there has been a "two-speed recovery" and many low-workers are still relying on government support or seeking employment, which led Powell to "keep the spending taps on".

"However, a time will come when the market will need to see a clearer plan for the reduction in quantitative easing," said Patel.

"Inflation is a beast that can quickly get out of control and if the Fed has to act harsher than it would have done if it did so previously, volatility would ensue."