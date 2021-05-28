No chance of Woodford investigation findings coming out soon, FCA admits

The probe into the collapse of Neil Wooford's Equity Income fund in 2019 is still ongoing

The Financial Conduct Authority has said it does not know when the investigation into the collapse of the Woodford Equity Income fund will end, causing exasperation from the Treasury Select Committee.

In a letter sent to the Treasury Select Committee, the City watchdog said to date it has conducted 14 witness interviews, with all key interviews now having been questioned.

"The investigation team has also issued over 30 information requirements which has led to the gathering of over 20,000 items of relevant material from all the key parties," FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said.

Woodford, his business partner Craig Newman and senior figures from Link Fund Solutions have all been interviewed.

Rathi added that information gathering in relation to current lines of enquiries is nearly complete: "Further steps will involve further analysis of this information and engagement with experts, including individuals who are able to give expert evidence in any potential proceedings."

The FCA said it would not be appropriate to disclose the questions that may require answers from an expert, but did mention "further analysis and legal advice may well give rise to additional lines of enquiry" and some witnesses may need to be re-interviewed.

The update comes nearly two years after the Equity Income fund was frozen and the FCA have been coming under increasing pressure to reveal its progress.

Rathi addmited " it may be frustrating" that the regulator was unable to provide further details regarding the investigation.

According to the letter, it can take about six months from the conclusion of the investigation stage to prepare the relevant papers and engage with the subjects through the initial resolution process.

He said: "In the absence of an agreed resolution, it may take a further six months to a year for a case to proceed through the Regulatory Decisions Committee. If the case is brought to the Upper Tribunal, this would usually add a year or more for the case to be determined."

Rathi said he was "unable to give a precise timeline for any public indication of the outcome" but that this investigation is a "priority".

Commenting on the Woodford Fund letter from, Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride said: "Almost two years since the FCA launched its investigation into the collapse of the Woodford Fund, we're yet to see any results, or be told when we can expect an indication of any findings."

As the investigation continues, the regulator said it is playing close attention to Woodford.

"In furtherance of our consumer protection objective, we remain in close supervisory contact with the firm and we will continue to engage with authorities in overseas jurisdictions about any potential future activities of the firm or its principals."

Earlier this year, Woodford revealed he was establishing a new venture, Woodford Capital Management Partners.

WCM Partners registered its healthcare portfolio in the Cayman Islands after the Jersey regulator asserted the island would not be a "back door" to access the UK market.