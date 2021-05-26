Krane Funds Advisors targets China's unicorns with ETF launch

Krane Funds Advisors listed its KraneShares ICBCCS SSE Star Market 50 Index UCITS ETF on the London Stock Exchange today (25 May), offering investors exposure to China's future leading companies.

KSTR is the first UCITS ETF that tracks the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR 50 Technology and Innovation index, which comprises the 50 largest securities listed on SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) as determined by market capitalisation and liquidity.

The STAR Market includes companies from industries such as new-generation information technology, biomedicine, new energy and environmental protection.

Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, said: "We believe KSTR represents companies that are China's future leaders across industries powering the growth engine of China for decades to come."

Since its establishment in July 2019, the STAR Market has become one of the largest IPO markets globally and a premier listing venue for Chinese "unicorns". In just over a year, the STAR Market facilitated 200 companies to raise $44bn.

The increase in fund-raising activity on China exchanges last year is mainly attributable to new STAR Market listings, which accounted for 47% of capital raised across China's Mainland A-Share market in 2020.

"We are very excited to bring the ‘Nasdaq of China' investment solution to Europe. The KSTR fund presents an unprecedented opportunity for investors to access China's onshore capital market," Xiaolin Chen, head of International at KraneShares, said.

"KraneShares is committed to continuously enriching and broadening investors' access to China."