Head of multi-asset Jeroen Blokland to leave Robeco

Jeroen Blokland, head of multi-asset at Robeco, is set to leave the business to launch a new research platform.

Blokland is responsible for the Robeco Multi Asset funds, Robeco One and Robeco Pension Return Portfolio. Ernest Sanichar will be taking over the lead portfolio manager role until a permanent solution has been found, according to Robeco.

Ernesto Sanichar has been part of the multi-asset team for 14 years and within the industry for 23 years. He will be supporteed by the rest of the Global Macro Team.

The €170m Robeco Multi Asset Income fund has returned 7.3% over the last 12 months, compared to a 6.9% return from its index, the 25% MSCI All Country World Index (EUR) + 75% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate (hedged to EUR).

The portfolio manager joined the business in 2009, prior to this he was an investment strategist at IRIS, an independent research institute.

In a tweet published yesterday evening, Blokland said: "After almost 20 great and inspirational years at Robeco, I have decided to follow my dream and go on a new journey.

"Upcoming July [sic], I will be launching a brand new research platform. Expect more analysis, graphs, and insights. New updates soon."

A spokesperson from Robeco said: "We thank Jeroen for the contribution he has made to Robeco and its multi-asset capability and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We have no doubt that Ernesto and the team have the skills and vision to continue these successful products. Multi-asset funds are and will remain of strategic importance for Robeco."