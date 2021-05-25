BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and T.Rowe Price accused of proxy voting bias

For climate-related proposals, BlackRock was nearly three times more likely to vote with shareholders when no business ties were present

BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and T.Rowe Price are being accused of voting bias as a new report reveals they are more likely to vote proxies in favour of commercial clients.

The report published by As You Sow, a non-profit organisation, assessed proxy votes between January 2015 and June 2020 along with disclosures of compensation received for advising and administering corporate retirement plans for BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard and T.Rowe Price.

The analysis found the fund groups voted with management of their customers at a significantly higher rate compared to their non-customer.

Industry Voice: Pushing for greater impact through company engagement

The four asset managers had commercial relations with 932 companies where they also voted proxies and, in total, received $489m in compensation.

A range of 13% to 25% of the proxy votes cast by these managers occurred at companies that also provided compensation.

This presents a "clear conflict of interest", according to Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow.

"These votes have frequently been the difference between winning a majority vote on critical, material issues like climate change," he said.

The report assessed proxy voting bias trends across different resolution types, including management proposals, shareholder proposals, ESG proposals and climate-related proposals.

For climate-related proposals BlackRock was nearly three times more likely to vote with shareholders when no business ties were present.

For example, they voted in favor of management and against shareholders on the 2019 resolution at Exelon Corp for a report on the costs and benefits of environment-related activities.

That same year, BlackRock received at least $7.7m in compensation from Exelon.

Asset management's responsible investment claims do not match its voting record

State Street had the highest level of bias on shareholder voting with shareholders only 23% when business ties are present versus 37% when no relations were present.

For instance, they voted against a resolution for General Electric to create a report of political lobbying contributions in both 2018 and 2017, and received $200m from the company in 2019.

The non-profit suggested a number of solutions to remedy the conflict of interest, saying: "Fund managers can disclose existing business relationships when casting votes, delegate votes to a neutral third party, as well as recuse proxy votes when a conflict is present."

As You Sow also suggested legislative action could be taken. "The EMPOWERS Act would allow workers to elect representative trustees to manage their retirement plans and set voting guidelines that investment managers would be required to follow," they said.