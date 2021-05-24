Fidelity hires Artemis' Rosanna Burcheri for US equity team

Fidelity International has hired Artemis' Rosanna Burcheri to join its US equity team from 1 September.

Burcheri, who currently manages the Artemis Global Select fund alongside Simon Edelsten and Alex Illingworth, as well as the firm's Mid Wynd investment trust, will co-manage the Fidelity America Special Situations OEIC and the Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV Fidelity Funds - America Fund.

She will do so alongside Ashish Bhardwaj, who was appointed as co-portfolio manager on the funds in June 2019.

Burcheri, who is also an ambassador for the Diversity Project, has more than 24 years of experience in the industry, having previously held fund management roles at Paribas Asset Management, M&G and Shell Pension Management Service, before joining Artemis in 2011.

She will be based in Fidelity's London office and will work alongside seven portfolio managers on the US equity team, as well as its 34-strong team of analysts.

Romain Boscher, global chief investment officer of equities for Fidelity International, said: "In recent years, we have been evolving our investment platform by introducing more team-based portfolio management structures. I am delighted to have someone of Rosanna's calibre with an excellent investment track-record join our US equity team.

"Throughout her career she has employed a compelling contrarian value approach and has a wealth of US market experience having managed global funds for over a decade.

"In Rosanna and Ashish, we have a highly experienced team who can leverage the breadth and depth of Fidelity's global investment resources."