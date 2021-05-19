Aviva Investors UK Property to close on liquidity and performance concerns

The fund has lost 12.6%, 21.3% and 18.3% over one, three and five years respectively

Aviva Investors has opted to close its UK property fund and its feeder vehicle funds, which have been suspended since March last year.

The firm told investors on Wednesday (19 May) it had become "increasingly challenging" to generate positive returns from the fund while providing the necessary liquidity for the open-ended property vehicle.

The fund has seen assets under management fall from a peak of £955m in April 2018 to its current £367m level.

Having suspended alongside its peers in the IA UK Direct Property sector last year amid "material uncertainty" in the valuations of underlying holdings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the fund had been given the green light by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors to reopen in September.

A strategic review of the fund, as well as Aviva Investors' redemption request assumptions, concluded that its "ability to fully benefit from the economies of scale and the diversification of investments that collective investment schemes normally bring would soon be limited".

"Size is particularly important for funds that invest in property directly because the costs involved in acquiring, managing and disposing of properties are usually much higher than the costs associated with other asset types," Aviva told investors.

"As such we have concluded that it would now be in investors' interests to wind-up the funds and return cash to investors in a fair and orderly manner."

The fund, which is currently sitting on a 23% allocation to cash, will maintain its suspension until 19 July at which point it will be terminated.

Managed by Andrew Hook since 2017, Aviva UK Property has lost 12.6%, 21.3% and 18.3% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo.

The only fund in the IA UK Direct Property sector still to reopen is Aegon Property Income, which is set to end its suspension this quarter.