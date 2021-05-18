EFAMA calls for delay to EU sustainability rules for funds

The European Fund and Asset Management Association has called on European regulators to delay the imposition of new sustainability disclosure requirements under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

SFDR, which is expected to place its most stringent requirements on 21% of all European funds, is currently scheduled to adopt new regulatory technical standards (RTS) by the third quarter of this year with new disclosure requirements placed on firms from the beginning of 2022.

21% of total European funds under most stringent SFDR rules

Regulatory policy advisor at EFAMA Dominik Hatiar said the scheduled timeline "will not allow sufficient time to meet the new disclosure requirements", and urged the European Commission to impose a transitional period for firms to adapt.

Concerns have previously been raised over how the new rules may disproportionately impact boutique asset managers. EFAMA shares these concerns, highlighting that a "high burden" is placed on the Financial Market Participants to comply with the SFDR and taxonomy disclosures requirements when accurate, consistent, and comparable data on taxonomy alignment is not available.

"Due to the market concentration among ESG data, research and rating providers, there is a risk for high fees being charged by taxonomy data providers, leading to increased costs for end-investors and creating barriers to entry for new players and sustainable investors," it said.

EFAMA told European regulators in response to a consultation on the new rules that if the taxonomy-related amendments to the SFDR RTS are finalised as planned, "the technical standards would not be endorsed as a single rulebook".

"On the contrary," it said. "It could result in two sets of RTS coming into force at different times, thereby confusing the market."

The European trade body also outlined the need for "full consistency between taxonomy alignment metrics used by financial undertakings for taxonomy-related disclosures in SFDR, the Article 8 Taxonomy Delegated Act and the portfolio greenness formula in the EU Ecolabel for retail financial products".

Asset managers support SFDR but concerns remain over impact on boutiques

EFAMA added that the amended RTS should seek consistency with the KPI specifications provided under the forthcoming Delegated Act under Article 8 of the Taxonomy Regulation. "In principle, EFAMA believes financial undertakings should be allowed to choose either indicator (Turnover or CapEx), depending on which indicator is more relevant to a particular sector or company," it said.

"This flexibility is essential for CapEx-based sectors, such as real estate, and for the objective of climate adaptation since turnover cannot be recognised for adapted activities, as outlined by the Technical Expert Group."

The trade body is also concerned about assets not covered by the taxonomy, arguing that the Commission's approach to non-assessable assets, such as sovereign bonds, cash or commodities needs to find a balance between the principles of comparability, conciseness, and relevance.

"While a mandatory inclusion of all assets might boost comparability, it will also significantly dilute the taxonomy alignment ratio and unduly penalise funds with high exposure to assets that have no chance of becoming taxonomy aligned. EFAMA therefore recommends that the proportion of non-assessable assets be disclosed as a secondary indicator."

As companies begin to report their taxonomy alignment only in 2022, EFAMA said the periodic disclosures Level 2 requirements should only enter into application in 2023 given that investors will not have the data available for periodic disclosures until 2022.

Hatiar said: "We urge the European Commission to provide for a transitional period in the first year of the taxonomy's application to financial undertakings´ Level 2 disclosures, specifically Articles 5, 6 and 8 of the taxonomy.

"A transitional application of the new taxonomy-related RTS amendments currently consulted on would also limit the number of times pre-contractual documents will need to be updated and lead to more clarity for the end-investors".

As the Taxonomy is not yet complete, EFAMA also wants products to be able to claim a positive social objective, and not only be assessed against the climate taxonomy.