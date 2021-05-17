TalkAboutBlack launches workshops for uni students seeking investment career

#TalkAboutBlack has launched a pilot programme in partnership with CFA Society UK, EnCircle and the Diversity Project, aimed at university students interested in a career in the investment and savings industry.

The Skills Workshop, a programme of free virtual workshops launching on 7 June 2021 and running for six months, will be open to all students, although it will have a particular emphasis on encouraging uptake from ethnic minority students from socially and economically deprived backgrounds.

#TalkAboutBlack, which was founded in 2018 when a group of senior black asset management professionals were invited to lead the ethnicity workstream of the Diversity Project, said the aim is to increase the diversity of candidates looking to enter the industry and to tackle underrepresentation.

Students across all university disciplines and subjects, as well as all age groups, from pre-university to postgraduates and mature students, can sign up to The Skills Workshop which will cover both hard and soft skills training.

Rachel Green, co-founder of #TalkAboutBlack and director, institutional sales at Nuveen, said: "At #TalkAboutBlack, we are passionate about creating a more representative industry, where, regardless of ethnicity or socioeconomic status, you can fulfil your potential.

"We are incredibly proud that the overwhelming support we have had from the industry will lead to making a real difference in young people's lives."

The hard skills training will be provided by #TalkAboutBlack, CFA Society UK, and industry firms and recruiters, with sessions on understanding the industry and the roles available, in addition to CV, cover letter and competency interview sessions.

Will Goodhart, chief executive of CFA Society UK, added: "We believe that the right training can be a great leveller and provide individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. Our goal is to build a better investment profession and by being a part of this initiative we are making that a reality."

The soft skills training will be provided by EnCircle and will focus on wellbeing, authenticity and imposter syndrome, resilience, and career ownership. A virtual careers fair, featuring 41 organisations, will provide an insight into their firms and roles available.