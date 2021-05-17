Nikko AM Japan Value fund's Aoyagi eyes Nikkei's 'growth transition'

The Japanese market is poised to benefit from a reversion to value and the shift to green industries, according to manager of the Nikko AM Japan Value fund Shigeru Aoyagi, who argued the mature, cyclical Nikkei is in a transition period to a growth market.

Speaking to Investment Week via a translator, the manager of the ¥10.4bn (£68m) fund explained that ever since Japan's asset bubble in the late 1980s, the Nikkei 225 has experienced "30 years of underperformance" and remained a pure value market.

However, Aoyagi predicted that over the coming decade the market would shift its focus from the end products of green industries, such as electric vehicles, to the infrastructure that supports these products and enables them to be built, an area in which he said the Japanese market "leads the world".

UK investors turn to US, Japan and China in search for higher returns

"When we think of growth areas we think of electric vehicles or 5G," the manager said. "While electric vehicles themselves do not generate CO 2 , a lot of carbon is used to produce the vehicles and generate the electricity for them.

"Hydrogen energy is an area attracting a lot of attention now and Japan leads the world in this area."

As a result, these are companies which are currently undervalued and underappreciated in the market but represent a value opportunity, Aoyagi explained, arguing they will go on to a high market value "in 2040 or so".

"These names are not the size of the FAANGs, but they are unique, high growth names… in a market that is in transition to growth."

'A healthy market'

This year, the Nikkei 225 exceeded 30,000 points for the first time since the bubble burst in the late 1980s, however Aoyagi believes the story is different this time.

"The last time the Nikkei hit above this level was in 1988 and I remember that Japan really was in a bubble economy," he said. "Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was well above 60x at the time and price-to-book (P/B) ratio was above 5x, which is totally opposite to what we see now."

In 2021, the Nikkei 225 has a P/E ratio of 29.2x and a P/B ratio of 2x, according to data from Bloomberg, which the manager pointed to as a simple example of Japan's "healthy market" this time around.

Over the past year, the Nikko AM Japan Value fund has returned 22.9% in GBP, compared to its IA Japan sector average of 17.3%, according to data from FE fundinfo.